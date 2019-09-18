Newegg is investigating a data breach that may have compromised credit card details and other information about its customers, though the full extent of the damage is not yet known.

"Yesterday, we learned one of our servers had been injected with malware which may have allowed some of your information to be acquired or accessed by a third party," Newegg CEO Danny Lee states in an email being sent out to potentially affected customers." The malware was quite sophisticated and we are conducting extensive research to determine exactly what information may have been acquired or accessed and how many customers may have been impacted."

[...] Researchers from RiskIQ and Volexity say the attackers installed credit card skimming malware onto Newegg's website. They injected the malicious code into Newegg's payment processing page, basically hiding in plain site for more than a month, the researchers say.

The stolen credit card data was then sent to a drop server on a domain the hackers had registered, initially parked at neweggstats.com. They obtained a security certificate for the site from Comodo so that it appeared legitimate.