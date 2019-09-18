from the dropped-off-the-grid dept.
From the Guardian we have this story: https://www.theguardian.com/media/2018/sep/14/speculation-over-fate-of-missing-dutchman-linked-to-wikileaks
On 20 August, Arjen Kamphuis, a leading Dutch cybersecurity expert, checked out of his hotel in Bodø, northern Norway. He had told friends that he planned to take the train to Trondheim, 10 hours away.
He never boarded the train. Nor, two days later at the supposed end of his holiday, did he catch his return flight to Amsterdam. An intensive search by Norwegian police, and two Dutch investigators dispatched to help them has failed to locate him.
A kayak believed to belong to Kamphuis, who advised governments, corporations, journalists and activists on information security, was pulled from the sea about 50km from Bodø on Thursday, police said, the day after an amateur fisherman found some of his belongings – reportedly including an ID card – floating in the water. ...
I suppose if someone wanted to go off the grid for a while a good security expert could do it.
Previously: Privacy Expert and WikiLeaks Consultant, Arjen Kamphuis, Still Missing
did anyone see him get into his kayak?
How long would it take to get the kayak and go for a paddle and still make his next destination?
Fundamental question: is it likely that the powers-that-be have learned from Snowden and Assange, and have decided to be more.. active.. intheir interventions?
I read the article as if the known association with WikiLeaks was quite akin to Trump's remark that Aretha Franklin worked for him.
Now, that being said, your user name is right up my alley so anything is possible, IMO.