Times Newer Roman is a new font to make academic papers appear longer.
Times Newer Roman is designed to add length to any academic paper that has page requirements and also requires the use of Times New Roman.
[...] This means that a paper of given word count will have more length when rendered in Times Newer Roman instead of the old Times New Roman—hopefully without being noticeable to whoever's job it is to grade the paper.
Bigger and therefore better academic papers help advance the state of the art.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday September 20, @04:36AM
It's scaled in both dimensions. You could get the same effect using a larger size of Times New Roman. This is dumb.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pipedwho on Thursday September 20, @04:48AM
Looking at the side by side comparison at the bottom of the linked page. The Times Newer Roman example is far more legible and 'easier on the eye' than the Times New Roman example. This has always been something that annoyed me about Times New Roman. It just isn't as easy to read as other serif fonts. Well to me anyone.
I went to the linked page to have a laugh, but actually came out surprised that I prefer the Times Newer Roman font for general aesthetic and readability reasons.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday September 20, @04:50AM
Jesus Christ, all we had were fucking Cliff Notes. And there was only 1 version for any given book so if you used them the teachers knew. None of this pay someone to plagiarize someone else's work for me or adjusting fonts. Hell, we had to carve our papers in stone in cuneiform!!! And that was only after the Sumerians came around. For the unwashed who demand "Citation", well here you go: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cuneiform [wikipedia.org]
Jeesh, kids these days have it so hard. Who do I pay to get me through school so I can become a barista and spend my life under insufferable student loan debt!
It's ok, I'll die soon : )