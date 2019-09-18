Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

UK Treasury Committee Urges Regulation of Cryptocurrencies

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday September 20, @05:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the wild-Satoshi-"Sato"-Nakamoto dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

'Wild West' Bitcoin 'should be regulated'

Bitcoin and other digital currencies are a "Wild West industry" and need to be regulated to protect investors, a committee of MPs has urged. Problems include volatile prices, minimal consumer protection and risks of hacking and money-laundering, says the Treasury Committee.

The committee said there were no well-functioning crypto-currencies and preferred to call them "crypto-assets". It urged City watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority to supervise them.

At present, the FCA has no power to regulate either the issuers of these assets or the exchanges on which they are traded.

"City" refers to the "City of London", a financial district within London.

Also at The Guardian.

Original Submission


«  Times Newer Roman Font Makes Academic Papers Look Longer | Mars Trips May Involve Less Radiation Exposure Than Previously Thought  »
UK Treasury Committee Urges Regulation of Cryptocurrencies | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.