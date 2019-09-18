18/09/19/2244256 story
Mars trips may involve less radiation exposure than previously thought:
There's no question that the first human mission to Mars will be extremely dangerous. Some studies have suggested that the radiation levels would exceed the maximum career dose for a given astronaut, greatly increasing the risk of cancer and other illnesses. It might not be quite so bad as it sounds, though. Newly presented ESA ExoMars orbiter data indicates that astronauts would receive "at least" 60 percent of their maximum recommended career radiation exposure on a round trip to Mars that takes six months both ways. That's still several times what ISS crew members receive, but it's relatively gentle compared to what some had feared.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday September 20, @07:23AM
https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/files/1_NAC_HEO_SMD_Committee_Mars_Radiation_Intro_2015April7_Final_TAGGED.pdf [nasa.gov]
NASA's maximum acceptable cancer risk is 3%:
How many astronauts would be fine with a 5-10% increased cancer risk? Probably all of them.
That could be cut to 3 months [reddit.com], or possibly 1.5 months [nextbigfuture.com]. That will go a long way towards reducing the radiation risk.
