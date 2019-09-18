Does Lenovo put backdoors in if the Chinese government asks? "If they want backdoors globally? We don't provide them. If they want a backdoor in China, let's just say that every multinational in China does the same thing."

"We comply with local laws. If the local laws say we don't put in backdoors, we don't put in backdoors. And we don't just comply with the laws, we follow the ethics and the spirit of the laws."

And then, with a final flourish, the answer. "Likewise, if there are countries that want to have access, and there are more countries than just China, you provide what they're asking."