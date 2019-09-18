18/09/19/2345257 story
posted by mrpg on Thursday September 20, @08:36AM
from the I-may-have-to-hack-you dept.
from the I-may-have-to-hack-you dept.
Lenovo: Companies working in China may have to install local backdoors
Does Lenovo put backdoors in if the Chinese government asks? "If they want backdoors globally? We don't provide them. If they want a backdoor in China, let's just say that every multinational in China does the same thing."
"We comply with local laws. If the local laws say we don't put in backdoors, we don't put in backdoors. And we don't just comply with the laws, we follow the ethics and the spirit of the laws."
And then, with a final flourish, the answer. "Likewise, if there are countries that want to have access, and there are more countries than just China, you provide what they're asking."
See also: Lenovo CEO: 'We're not a Chinese company, we're a global company'
Lenovo: Companies Working in China May Have to Install Local Backdoors | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @08:57AM (1 child)
Well, doh! Color me surprised!
Capitalism is an optimization process: if more money can be made with backdoors than without (think: total market loss in $wherever) then backdoors it is. And if it's the other way around then no backdoors. And if the powers don't care, then weigh customer loss through remaining backdoors against cost of removing backdoors just for that single market (plus the cost of maintaining, debugging, supporting two different versions). It's dead simple, conceptually, really.
Not moral, not ethical, but money-makingly simple. A company's reason for being is not to spread freedom in the world. Not even if that would be very convenient because it's a powerful company. Expecting any different would be naive, bordering on foolish.
Capitalism optimizes price, and anything that does not have a price (naturally or through government intervention) is invisible to it. If you want backdoor-free software, put a monetary penalty on found backdoors (and make it stick). If you want good software, make it expensive to produce not-good software. If you want companies to support freedom, ........ but hey, who am I kidding, no government ever supported freedom, unless it was the freedom to be fleeced of your oil :-(
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @09:06AM
I also kindly request you young whippersnappers to vacate the carefully manicured greens in front of my personal residence, most expediently, not to say with all due haste, and treading carefully on the way out, lest you cause insufferable creasage to the splendid foliage.