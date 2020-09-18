from the ligma-cured dept.
Ninja is the first gamer on the cover of ESPN Magazine
Ninja is the first professional gamer to feature on the cover of ESPN Magazine. The 27-year-old streamer, real name Tyler Blevins, is most famous for playing Fortnite and has more than 11 million followers on Twitch.
He reached the mainstream earlier this year when he broke Fortnite streaming records after playing with Drake.
But some people are questioning if a gamer should be in the same category as athletes.
Ninja started off as an e-sports competitor, mostly playing Halo. He switched to streaming, becoming known for battle royale - or last player standing - game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds. But when Fortnite introduced its battle royale mode, Ninja jumped ship and then started getting really big.
Back in March, Forbes reported that he had 3 million followers and 4 million YouTube subscribers. He now has 11 million Twitch followers and 18 million YouTube subscribers.
Related: Ninja explains his choice not to stream with female gamers
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 20, @01:45PM (1 child)
It makes sense. Since professional sporting is all about one thing . . . money! Otherwise why would it be called "professional"? So they'll recognize anything as a sport if there is money to be made. Money to be made is a result of lots of followers willing to fork over money. Did you see the part about millions of followers?
So I wonder when they will recognize youtube videos of "jackass style stunts" as a sport? Don't laugh. I suppose gamers do engage in a physical endurance competition. Running from police as a sport? Evading border patrol as a sport?
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 20, @01:54PM
Video Gamers Head To The Gym To Enhance Competitive Edge [npr.org]
How esports competitors prepare, mentally and physically [venturebeat.com]
Cryotherapy, tho?
Science shows that eSports professionals are real athletes [dw.com]
I guess the missing link for me would be calories burned per hour of intense gaming. Anyone got that?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]