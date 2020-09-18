from the depends-on-how-you-look-at-things dept.
Theoretical physicists at ETH (Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule) Zurich have come up with a real puzzler in Searching for Errors in the Quantum World:
The theory of quantum mechanics is well supported by experiments. Now, however, a thought experiment by ETH physicists yields unexpected contradictions. These findings raise some fundamental questions – and they’re polarising experts.
There is likely no other scientific theory that is as well supported as quantum mechanics. For nearly 100 years now, it has repeatedly been confirmed with highly precise experiments, yet physicists still aren't entirely happy. Although quantum mechanics describes events at the microscopic level very accurately, it comes up against its limits with larger objects -- especially objects for which the force of gravity plays a role. Quantum mechanics can't describe the behaviour of planets, for instance, which remains the domain of the general theory of relativity. This theory, in turn, can't correctly describe small-scale processes. Many physicists therefore dream of combining quantum mechanics with the theory of relativity to form a coherent worldview.
[...] Thought experiments... can be used to transcend the boundaries of the macroscopic world. That’s exactly what Renato Renner, Professor for Theoretical Physics, and his former doctoral student Daniela Frauchiger have now done in a publication that appears in Nature Communications magazine today. Roughly speaking, in their thought experiment, the two consider a hypothetical physicist examining a quantum mechanical object and then use quantum mechanics to calculate what that physicist will observe. According to our current worldview, this indirect observation should yield the same result as direct observation, yet the pair’s calculations show that precisely this is not the case. The prediction as to what the physicist will observe is exactly the opposite of what would be measured directly, creating a paradoxical situation.
[...] "Our job now is to examine whether our thought experiment assumes things that shouldn't be assumed in that form," Renner says, "and who knows, perhaps we will even have to revise our concept of space and time once again." For Renner, that would definitely be an appealing option: "It's only when we fundamentally rethink existing theories that we gain deeper insights into how nature really works."
Daniela Frauchiger, Renato Renner. Quantum theory cannot consistently describe the use of itself. Nature Communications, 2018; 9 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-05739-8
See also: Ars Technica Quantum observers with knowledge of quantum mechanics break reality.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday September 20, @04:45PM
Sticking an additional observer in the way has *always* (statistically speaking, that is) changed the results of a quantum observation.
That's why when Alice and Bob play quantum crypto they can detect Eve (as long as the her observations are below the noise floor).
Simple analogue example: Shine 0o polarised light through a 90o polarised filter (equiv: shine ordinary light through 2 filters with 90o between their angles of polarisation), and nothing gets through. Stick an additional filter at 45o before the final filter, and magically you'll get 50% of the original polarised light through.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday September 20, @05:01PM (1 child)
This means that purveyors of New Age nonsense can continue to use the word "quantum" to describe whatever they're doing to induce the placebo effect without any risk of scientists demonstrating they're wrong. After all, if there's one thing we don't have enough of, it's charlatans, amirite?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 20, @05:10PM
I'm pretty sure this study isn't going to have an effect on the people buying or peddling empathetic quantum flux chi balance crystals.
