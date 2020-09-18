from the panopticon dept.
Amazon Will Consider Opening Up to 3,000 Cashierless Stores by 2021
Amazon.com Inc. is considering a plan to open as many as 3,000 new AmazonGo cashierless stores in the next few years, according to people familiar with matter, an aggressive and costly expansion that would threaten convenience chains like 7-Eleven Inc., quick-service sandwich shops like Subway and Panera Bread, and mom-and-pop pizzerias and taco trucks.
Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos sees eliminating meal-time logjams in busy cities as the best way for Amazon to reinvent the brick-and-mortar shopping experience, where most spending still occurs. But he's still experimenting with the best format: a convenience store that sells fresh prepared foods as well as a limited grocery selection similar to 7-Eleven franchises, or a place to simply pick up a quick bite to eat for people in a rush, similar to the U.K.-based chain Pret a Manger, one of the people said.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment. The company unveiled its first cashierless store near its headquarters in Seattle in 2016 and has since announced two additional sites in Seattle and one in Chicago. Two of the new stores offer only a limited selection of salads, sandwiches and snacks, showing that Amazon is experimenting with the concept simply as a meal-on-the-run option. Two other stores, including the original AmazonGo, also have a small selection of groceries, making it more akin to a convenience store.
Amazon is testing a brick-and-mortar concept store that would allow shoppers to pick items off the shelf and leave without waiting in a line:
Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it has opened a brick-and-mortar grocery store in Seattle without lines or checkout counters, kicking off new competition with supermarket chains.
Amazon Go, the online shopping giant's new 1,800-square-foot (167-square-meter) store, uses sensors to detect what shoppers have picked off the shelf and bills it to their Amazon account if they do not put it back.
The store marks Amazon's latest push into groceries, one of the biggest retail categories it has yet to master. The company currently delivers produce and groceries to homes through its AmazonFresh service.
"It's a great recognition that their e-commerce model doesn't work for every product," said analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research, noting that physical stores would complement AmazonFresh. "If there were hundreds of these stores around the country, it would be a huge threat" to supermarket chains, he said.
Also at CNBC, Bloomberg, and The Verge:
It'll feel like shoplifting, except you're actually being watched by more cameras than you can imagine.
Amazon Go is a go:
The first clue that there's something unusual about Amazon's store of the future hits you right at the front door. It feels as if you are entering a subway station. A row of gates guard the entrance to the store, known as Amazon Go, allowing in only people with the store's smartphone app.
Inside is an 1,800-square foot mini-market packed with shelves of food that you can find in a lot of other convenience stores — soda, potato chips, ketchup. It also has some food usually found at Whole Foods, the supermarket chain that Amazon owns.
But the technology that is also inside, mostly tucked away out of sight, enables a shopping experience like no other. There are no cashiers or registers anywhere. Shoppers leave the store through those same gates, without pausing to pull out a credit card. Their Amazon account automatically gets charged for what they take out the door.
[...] There were a little over 3.5 million cashiers in the United States in 2016 — and some of their jobs may be in jeopardy if the technology behind Amazon Go eventually spreads. For now, Amazon says its technology simply changes the role of employees — the same way it describes the impact of automation on its warehouse workers.
Also at TechCrunch.
Previously: Amazon Go: It's Like Shoplifting
Amazon's much-heralded convenience store of the future, Amazon Go, may seem like a crazy experiment. But the company plans to open as many as six more of these storefronts this year, multiple people familiar with the company's plans have told Recode.
Some of the new high-tech stores are likely to open in Amazon's hometown of Seattle, where the first location is based, as well as Los Angeles, these people said. It's not clear if Amazon will open up Go stores in any other cities this year.
In Los Angeles, Amazon has held serious talks with billionaire developer Rick Caruso about bringing a Go store to The Grove, his 600,000-square-foot outdoor shopping Mecca, two of these people said.
And in Seattle, Amazon had identified at least three locations for additional Go stores as of last year, according to one source.
[...] News of the planned expansion of the Amazon Go concept is sure to set off fresh concerns about the great societal challenges that come with the type of automation that Amazon is inventing. Since the Amazon Go model does not involve customers checking out, there are no cashiers working in the stores.
Also Amazon reportedly plans to open more of its futuristic, cashierless stores this year
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @06:13PM (3 children)
Employ cashieers but put them in cages. [cbsnews.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Thursday September 20, @06:15PM (2 children)
https://www.tssbulletproof.com/industries/convenience-stores-gas-stations/ [tssbulletproof.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @06:21PM (1 child)
Stop putting criminals in cages, everybody has to live in cages. Ding Ding: Socialist achievement "Equality" unlocked, socialist achievement "Revoking Personal Freedom" unlocked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @06:30PM
I say we free everyone and just stick you in a cage. Gotta contain the stupid, get patient zero into a quarantine cage stat!
(Score: 5, Touché) by bob_super on Thursday September 20, @06:28PM
I'm pretty sure "cashierless stores" have been all over the place for a while, though they typically don't do biometric payment and customer profiling.
You may know them as "vending machines"
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday September 20, @06:57PM
I would never spend money there. Anything spent just furthers the demise of local competition, and further decreases the local wages well below what a living wage is.
Anybody who spends money at Wallmart & Amazon deserve the dystopic future that awaits us. Bezos may care about eliminating "log-jams" for lunch, but he sure as shit doesn't care about his employees.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday September 20, @07:01PM
Yeah, this probably works in Seattle where most people are college educated knowledge workers with enough to lose from being busted for shoplifting that the shrink rate will merely be horrific. Walmart here in a 19% poverty rate flyover spot with enough vibrant diversity to throw all those assumptions in a cocked hat tried it recently. They canceled the experiment after less than two months, right after the first quarterly inventory wa taken. As in ripped it all out root and branch and erased every hint that they had ever tried. I actually kinda liked using it to be honest, but you could watch people putting stuff in their buggy and not scanning it, or scanning some, etc. It was all utterly obvious what the result would be to anyone with a brain.
I'm in a fairly safe, if downscale, rural area and it failed that hard. Now imagine what would happen to a unmanned store in a truly "vibrant" area. Imagine one in San Fran with the homeless, who would see it as "free stuff."