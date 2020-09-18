from the Oh-Shoot! dept.
We had submissions from two Soylentils on this story.
3D-Printed Gun Activist Cody Wilson Charged With Sexual Assault, Misses Flight Back From Taiwan
3-D Printed Gun Promoter, Cody Wilson, Is Charged With Sexual Assault of Child (archive)
Cody Wilson, whose push to post blueprints for 3-D printed guns online has made him a key figure in the national gun control debate, was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child in Texas.
But law enforcement officers said they were having trouble finding Mr. Wilson, who missed a flight back to the United States from Taipei, Taiwan, his last known location. During a news conference on Wednesday, Cmdr. Troy Officer of the Austin Police Department said that a warrant had been filed for Mr. Wilson's arrest and that local detectives were working with national and international partners to find him.
Mr. Wilson, 30, is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in Austin on Aug. 15 and paying her $500 in cash, according to an affidavit filed in Travis County. The girl told the police that she had met Mr. Wilson through the website SugarDaddyMeet.com, where he was using the screen name "Sanjuro," the affidavit says.
[...] She and Mr. Wilson, who identified himself to the girl, exchanged phone numbers and then continued messaging each other, sharing at least one explicit photo apiece, according to the affidavit. During one conversation, Mr. Wilson described himself as a "big deal," the affidavit says.
[...] Neither Mr. Wilson nor his lawyer in the sexual assault case responded to a request for comment. The Austin police said a friend of the victim had told Mr. Wilson before he left for Taiwan that he was under investigation.
Taiwan does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.
Looks like someone else will have to take on the job of defending file sharing in court.
Previously: [Updated] Defense Distributed Releasing Gun Plans, President Trump "Looking Into" It
Federal Judge Imposes Preliminary Injunction Against Defense Distributed's DEFCAD
3D Gun File Downloads Blocked; Selling Begins Instead
3-D gun entrepreneur Cody Wilson accused of paying for sex with underage girl, authorities say
From the Washington Post come this: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2018/09/19/d-gun-entrepreneur-cody-wilson-accused-paying-sex-with-underage-girl-authorities-say/?utm_term=.492c764a26d9
Cody Wilson, a 3-D gunmaker who has become embroiled in a national debate about "downloadable" firearms, has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, according to court documents.
Authorities said Wilson, 30, paid the teenager $500 for sex in a hotel last month in Austin after the two met on a dating website, according to an arrest warrant affidavit that was filed Wednesday in district court in Travis County, Tex. Wilson faces a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, according to the court documents.
A spokeswoman with the Austin Police Department said Wilson has not been arrested. It is unclear why authorities are charging him with sexual assault and whether he has an attorney.
I submit this story because it has to do with certain rights. Not who is right.
Related Stories
Trump says public availability of 3D-printed guns 'doesn't seem to make much sense'
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is "looking into" the availability of plans for the 3D printing of guns, writing on Twitter that he had already been in touch with the NRA on the issue.
"I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn't seem to make much sense!" the president wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.
After a years-long legal battle, Defense Distributed, a Texas-based group, has announced plans to release instructions on Wednesday for guns that can be created by a 3-D printer, including a handgun and parts for a semi-automatic assault rifle. Although plans were not supposed to be available until Wednesday, instructions have already begun to appear online for download, CNN reported Tuesday.
Judge allows temporary ban on 3D-printed gun files to continue
A federal judge in Seattle has ruled against Defense Distributed, imposing a preliminary injunction requiring the company to keep its 3D-printed gun files offline for now.
US District Judge Robert Lasnik found in his Monday ruling that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed based on their argument that the Department of State, in allowing for a modification of federal export law, had unwittingly run afoul of a different law, the Administrative Procedure Act. In essence, the judge found that because the Department of State did not formally notify Congress when it modified the United States Munitions List, the previous legal settlement that Defense Distributed struck with the Department of State—which allowed publication of the files—is invalid.
As Ars has reported, Defense Distributed is the Texas-based company involved in a years-long lawsuit with the Department of State over publication of those files and making them available to foreigners. The company runs DEFCAD, perhaps the best-known online repository of gun files.
[...] Judge Lasnik's ruling today only briefly addressed the fact that the files are already available on numerous sites, including Github, The Pirate Bay, and more. These files have circulated online since their original publication back in 2013. (Recently, new mirrors of the files have begun to pop up.) "It is not clear how available the nine files are: the possibility that a cybernaut with a BitTorrent protocol will be able to find a file in the dark or remote recesses of the Internet does not make the posting to Defense Distributed's site harmless," he wrote.
Will legalnauts with gavels smack down this injunction?
Previously: Landmark Legal Shift for 3D-Printed Guns
[Updated] Defense Distributed Releasing Gun Plans, President Trump "Looking Into" It
Related: The $1,200 Machine That Lets Anyone Make a Metal Gun at Home
FedEx Refuses to Ship Defense Distributed's Ghost Gunner CNC Mill
After being enjoined from distributing 3D CAD Files of firearms from his website, DEFCAD.com, Cody Wilson announces plans to sell the files for any chosen price.
In other words: If he can't be the "Napster" of crypto-guns, he'll be the "iTunes," Wilson told reporters at a press conference Tuesday in Austin.
...
Josh Blackman, Wilson's lawyer, said in an interview Tuesday that selling the blueprints directly to people within the United States is perfectly legal.
"It's not about distribution, it's about posting them," Blackman said. "There's no prohibition on distributing these files — the prohibition is on doing it in a way that foreign persons can access."
Also at The Register, BBC, and Ars Technica.
Previously: Federal Judge Imposes Preliminary Injunction Against Defense Distributed's DEFCAD
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @09:26PM (2 children)
SugarDaddyMeet.com, eh? Thanks!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @09:33PM
Watch out for the fickle sugar baby snitches.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 20, @10:12PM
Don't you mean: SugarDaddyMeat.com ?
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ikanreed on Thursday September 20, @09:33PM (13 children)
Uh. Let's be more explicit. He is charged with hiring a goddamn child prostitute, who has likely been enslaved into that lifestyle*.
And his "activism" isn't limited to 3d printable handguns that will backfire the tenth time you fire them, injuring you horribly. He's also responsible for the site called "hatereon" which is like patreon, but for Nazis** banned from patreon.
The guy's a scumfuck.
*Please note that accurately describing the severity of the charges does not mean I reject "innocent until proven guilty" or any of the other 500 strawmen his political affiliation will warrant.
**I am not hearing arguments about everyone I disagree with being nazis at this time, sorry if you like some fucking nazis, I don't care
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 20, @09:41PM (5 children)
I tried to fit "of a minor" in the headline, but I felt like mentioning Taiwan was the more important detail. Reminds me of the Snowden days, except Hong Kong apparently has an extradition agreement with the U.S. and Taiwan doesn't.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @09:50PM (4 children)
You assume he is still there or plans to stay there. I suspect its easier to vanish from there and get to a more "friendly" country than it would have been in the US.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday September 20, @09:57PM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extradition_law_in_the_United_States#International_extradition [wikipedia.org]
What's your dream extradition-less destination? Taiwan seems better than many of the options.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @10:10PM
What makes you think Taiwan will let him stay?
Also, funny how people who have been annoyances to the government end up being accused of sexcrime.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday September 20, @10:10PM (1 child)
Snowden found a home. Assange would have found a home, if he could just get to it. Cody? I think you'll have a hard time finding any country which would welcome him. The man is as much anti-government as anything. Most of the world, whether first or third world, opposes the free distribution of weapons, especially weapons that they cannot track and control. Various people will describe the man in various ways, but I suspect that governments will almost universally view him as an "undesirable". Some nation might offer him a temporary shelter, for the purpose of milking him for everything he knows. Then, that nation will abandon him. Maybe not extradite him, but set him up for an abduction by some team friendly to the CIA.
Cody is pretty much on his own - unless, as one of the posts above suggests, he's a genuine Nazi, with contacts to hide him.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 20, @10:22PM
Anarchist? (crypto-anarchist)
What that seems to mean is someone who doesn't believe in law, or thinks they are above the law, or not subject to the law, can do anything they want to anyone they want. Gee, sometimes that sounds familiar around here. Didn't he understand his contracts in advance of his interactions? And he paid her $500, so it should be all okay, right? That will surely make up for her innocence. If you've never been the parent of one who was once 16, you probably don't get it.
For some reason I think of what JFK said:
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @09:55PM (1 child)
The way you've phrased that indicates you consider the cornerstone of the legal system, the presumption of innocence, to be a straw-man argument.
Would you care to elaborate? I doubt you meant it that way.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday September 20, @09:57PM
The strawman argument that I'm used to and expecting is this: because I find, from what I've heard, it very likely that this douche is hyper-guilty, that I don't believe in the principle of a fair and speedy trial, and would not give him one.
This is an accusation about people's beliefs that only comes up in the context of rapists.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Thursday September 20, @10:00PM (2 children)
Maybe your footnote could have explained why you think the underage girl was enslaved.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday September 20, @10:10PM (1 child)
This is a bit complicated, and depends on assumptions I cannot prove.
The presumption comes from the whole "sugar daddy" site thing. A huge percentage of prostitution now lives under that name. Fairly explicitly. And with underage prostitution, a lot(but obviously, given the nature of the crime, it's impossible to assess exactly how much) of it comes from young girls who get caught up into some kind of exploitive relationship, often with older men, where they're pressured to bring in money this way, and threatened with punishment if they don't. Usually it's runaways threatened with being kicked out, or illegal immigrants threatened with reporting to the authorities.
Young girls sometimes choose that kind of life for themselves, but it's not terribly common. Surveys of older "voluntary" prostitutes find that fairly often they get pressured into the lifestyle that way young, and in adulthood, see no other options anymore. It's really fucking sad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @10:15PM
Thank the black market and puritanical morons for that.
But unless Wilson was the one who forced her into that lifestyle, her circumstances aren't really relevant to him. And it sounds like he wasn't even necessarily aware of her age, but who knows. Not that that would matter in our awful legal system, anyway.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday September 20, @10:05PM
I'm wondering if they just re-enacted the Assange 'sexual assault.whatever' with this guy.
Are they getting lazy with their charges?
"Meh, let's just say he ordered the same 'pizza' as Assange and Bob's your uncle: he can be arrested if we can get him extradited... if not, we just ruin his life...for life!......so yeah....meh."
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @10:09PM
Is 16 underage in Texas? AFAIK 16 is the age of consent in most of the US. It's quite a bit of a stretch to label it as "child prostitution". Your "likely has been enslaved" needs a great many citations as well. The majority of prostitutes don't have pimps.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @09:33PM (2 children)
It sounds like she was lying about her age then? I doubt any dating site allows under 18 year olds but I've never used one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @09:39PM
"Some content on this site may be inappropriate for minors, click "yes" if you are over 18"
Would be quite interesting to see if this and similar cases might improve the current state of age verification for sites offering services with legal ramifications.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @09:46PM
Problem is that even if you can prove they lied, you are still the one that goes to jail.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @09:36PM (6 children)
Its happened before. Sure he was buying sex where its illegal, but the rest sounds pretty fishy.
Would think he would be smarter than that. Guess not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @09:42PM (4 children)
A setup? Now I know there are some scummy fucking law enforcement people out there, but getting an underage teen to have sex? That is a pretty massive step into the dark side that seems quite likely to backfire. The guy is scummy in the extreme so it seems more likely that his 3D printed gun issue just brought an extra level of scrutiny, and now that website is probably going to be facing some massive investigations itself. Expect some prostitution rings to get busted.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by physicsmajor on Thursday September 20, @09:56PM (2 children)
I will defer comment on his personal life, but what Defense Distributed has been doing is critically important defense of our rights. Unless you want 3D printers to start having big brother inspect every STL file before it does anything, you should also. It is and has always been entirely legal to manufacture firearms yourself for personal use.
His legal justification has always been rock solid, hilariously far from 'scummy in the extreme'.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday September 20, @10:18PM
This is something of a problem. Even "bad people" perform an act of kindness now and then. And, even saints commit sins. I don't know how good or bad a guy Cody Wilson is, I've never met him, and haven't formed any opinions about him. But, he has been doing good, with his technological work. With these charges, millions have already judged him, so guilty or not, he's a scum bag. More millions will withhold judgement, but if he's found guilty, then he's the scummiest of scum bags. And, NO ONE will remember any good deed that may have been performed by a scum bag.
If you have plans to accomplish big things in life, you need to be among the saintliest of the saints, and never commit a sin.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday September 20, @10:25PM
But it is funny, isn't it, how all these libertarian alt-right "free speech" types end up in trouble over sex. The downfall of the Traditionalist Worker's Party (TWerPs?) in an orgy of hillbilly incest [vice.com] is a case in point. Not to mention Milo on pederasty and Anglin hiding out in Thailand. Coincidence? Not to mention Kavanaugh. Oops! Did I mention Kavanaugh?
#Free{nick}_NOW!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @10:05PM
I'd think that rather than a setup, Wilson has been monitored and tracked by Federal intelligence agencies since they became aware of him. Once they see something damning enough to get rid of him with, they approach the girl, threaten her with prison/and or bribe her with cash, and destroy their target. The lesson of this is: if you're gonna be in the anti-authority spotlight, conduct yourself like a saint or get parallel-constructed into oblivion.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ikanreed on Thursday September 20, @09:55PM
Nothing in this guy's history makes me think he "would be smarter than that"
His list of acheivements are: designing a gun that's likely to injure you the third or fourth time you fire it, jumping deep into bitcoin just before the giant-ass crash, and making a knock-off of a popular website but for nazis. These aren't genius innovations.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday September 20, @09:51PM
"Misses" implies that he tried to catch the flight and failed. I don't think he tried to get on the flight.
"Fails to return to the USA" would be more accurate.
lib·er·tar·i·an·ism ˌlibərˈterēənizəm/ noun: Magical thinking that useful idiots mistake for serious political theory
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @10:19PM
It would suggest that he was the one being solicited. Certainly he is the prey now. So the question is whether the predatory nature of the engagement shifted before or after services were rendered.
Not to worry for the newsies though, I'm sure she recognized some Russian spy documents in the hotel room while she was there. Apparently the rule is, if you are going to involve yourself in constitutional civil rights litigation, you have to take a vow of celibacy, and be so illiterate that you can't plausibly be of any use to a foreign state agent.
Any other case, and you are going to be a sex criminal Russian agent, whether you've ever met a Russian, or had an illicit fuck in your life.