Introducing the Cloudflare Onion Service

posted by martyb on Friday September 21, @12:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the appealing-layers dept.
Business

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://blog.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-onion-service/

...the Internet is full of bad actors, and distinguishing legitimate traffic from malicious traffic, which is one of Cloudflare’s core features, becomes much more difficult when the traffic is anonymous. In particular, many features that make Tor a great tool for privacy also make it a tool for hiding the source of malicious traffic.

Today’s edition of the Crypto Week introduces an “opportunistic” solution to this problem, so that under suitable conditions, anyone using Tor Browser 8.0 will benefit from improved security and performance when visiting Cloudflare websites without having to face a CAPTCHA. At the same time, this feature enables more fine-grained rate-limiting to prevent malicious traffic, and since the mechanics of the idea described here are not specific to Cloudflare, anyone can reuse this method on their own website.

Convenience always seems to be in conflict with security, but it appears they have arrived at an innovative solution.

Original Submission


