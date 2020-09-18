from the moar-pixels! dept.
Summary: I need more screen space.
Which means I'll need a new (to me) laptop (portability++) which can support more pixels. I want a system that is Linux/BSD friendly. I don't have a whole lot of money to spend, so I'm hoping I can draw on the experience of my fellow Soylentils to help point me in the right direction. I'd like to avoid overspending, but I don't want to find that I've boxed myself into a corner for making an ignorant mistake.
I used to follow the bleeding edge of technology, but I've now firmly moved into the "I want it to just work" camp.
Current Display: I have a 24-inch, 1920x1200 computer monitor. The majority of my display is taken up my Internet Browser (Pale Moon) which generally has 50+ tabs. It is flush with the top of my screen and covers the entire display except for a ~2 inch margin on the sides and 3 inches on the bottom. That overlays my HexChat IRC (Internet Relay Chat) which runs across the bottom 1/3 of my screen. The remainder of the screen has corners of command windows poking out as well as various utilities like an analog clock, performance monitor, connection monitor, etc.
TV as Monitor: Over the past few months I've seen the prices for 4K (3840x2160) televisions plummet. I've got my eye on a TCL 43S517 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) which Amazon has on sale for $349.00 with free shipping.
As I see it, I could get a display with better dot pitch than what I have now, and much more screen real estate, for relatively little money.
The vast majority of what I do is command line based, be it in a Windows (7 Pro X64) CMD.exe command window, or an occasional PuTTY session into Soylent's Servers. I do not do any video gaming. My only video needs are an occasional short clip from YouTube, or a DVD (I have neither cable TV nor do I stream video with Netflix or their ilk; no Blu-ray, either). Internet access is currently via a tethered LTE cell phone.
Current computer: Thanks to the generosity of a fellow Soylentil, my current system is a Dell Latitude E6400 with a Core 2 Duo P8700 (1.8-2.5 GHz) with 8GB RAM and a 500GB 7200-rpm WD Black disk drive. Video is handled by a NVIDIA Quadro NVS 160M.
New Laptop: My current is not going to cut it. So, I'm also on the lookout for a new (to me) laptop. I don't need much in the way of compute power. I figure pretty much any i3 or i5 should be more than enough for my computing needs. And, an Intel integrated graphics chip should be up to the task given a recent enough generation, but I'm not sure how current a model I'd need. I'm further confused by the different connection schemes and versions. I've found this page on Intel. What will I need? HDMI 1.4? Display Port 1.2? Other? Would I be able to run both a 4K monitor @ 60Hz and my existing 1920x1200 display?
With the increasing trade war rhetoric, I'm getting nervous there may be a price spike in the not too distant future. Further, I sense merchants are clearing out the current stock in anticipation of the holiday season, so I'm thinking the time is right for me to take the plunge and upgrade.
Conclusion: So, what have your experiences been using a 4K television as a computer monitor? What 'gotchas' have you run into? What things did you learn the hard way that you wish someone had told you about beforehand? What driver problems have you encountered? Did you have any issues with Linux/BSD drivers? What worked for you?
(Score: 1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 20, @11:19PM (2 children)
If you get a smart tv it will spy on you while giving you nothing in return, so if you are concerned about that don't get one. Maybe that doesn't need to be said, but it seemed like a flaw in your plan to me.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Friday September 21, @12:00AM
Thanks for mentioning that. I'd heard that Vizio and Samsung (and likely others) had been caught doing things like sniffing filenames on your network. I neglected to mention it, so I appreciate the reminder... I'm sure there are others here who have been considering a similar move, so it bears mentioning for them as well. Thanks!
You'll need a cable. For a monitor of that resolution you're going to want a Monster Cable at the very least, but ideally a custom-made oxygen-free unidirectional cable if you can afford it.
Find a friend who has a 4K TV and grab along a good quality HDMI cable - test.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday September 20, @11:58PM
Seems it would be cheaper and more effective to buy a couple smaller monitors along with a machine to drive them. Me? My left monitor has my email, web browser, PDF reader, etc. My right monitor shows various files I'm working on, usually source code but it's not uncommon to have Word or Excel files.
T221, look it up, yo. None of this 2160p crap, I'm talking 3840x2400. Since I needed my other outputs for other monitors (including a wicked 2048x1536 medical display fed from 2 inputs -- unlike the T221, it couldn't run at reduced refresh from a single link), I only had the T221 connected with one single-link DVI-D, feeding it at a whopping 17 Hz.
And you know what? 17Hz was just fine for use much like you describe. Youtube was just a little juddery, but then I didn't waste much time on that -- and you can always put your youtube window on the laptop's display or the old monitor.
So I wouldn't even worry about making sure you can get 4k@60Hz, luxurious 24-30Hz is fine. But do set your current monitor for 30Hz and use it for a week, see how big a deal it is to you.
Anyway, the TV you linked has HDMI and no DP, so you'll need one of: