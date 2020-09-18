from the one-bad-apple... dept.
The EU deemed Ireland's tax break to Apple illegal in 2016 as it gave the company a "significant advantage" over its competition. Apple was ordered to pay back the taxes it owed for the period between 2003 and 2014, along with interest. Unsuccessful appeals followed until Apple began paying back the money, starting with a $1.76 billion payment in May of this year, into an escrow fund.
"In light of the full payment[*] by Apple of the illegal State aid it had received from Ireland, Commissioner Vestager will be proposing to the College of Commissioners the withdrawal of this court action," European Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email to Reuters.
[*] 13.2 billion Euros ($15.4 billion) in back taxes, plus interest of 1.2 billion Euros ($1.4 billion)
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/09/19/apple-pays-irish-tax-bill-eu/
six percent of cash reserve.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/31/apple-q3-cash-hoard-heres-how-much-money-apple-has.html [cnbc.com]
Scotch whiskey is from Scotland, not Ireland.
"Scotch Whisky Regulations require anything bearing the label "Scotch" to be distilled in Scotland and matured for a minimum of three years in oak casks, among other, more specific criteria"
Did they pay it off in pennies? Because I would have paid it off in pennies.
