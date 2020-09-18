from the Ampere.-AMD.-Who's-next? dept.
Ampere is launching two versions of its first ARM-based 64-bit server processor today in a challenge to Intel's dominance of data center chips.
Intel dominates about 99 percent of the server chip market with its x86-based processors, but Ampere is targeting power-efficient, high-performance, and high-memory capacity features with its Ampere eMAG processors for data centers.
Renee James, former president of Intel and CEO of Ampere, said in an interview with VentureBeat that customers can now order the chip from the company's website. The chips are aimed at hyperscale cloud and edge computing, using the ARMv8-A cores. The chips target big data and in-memory databases.
[...] Based on the SPECint benchmark performance, Ampere's eMAG processor can deliver about twice the performance of the Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processor at about the same price, the company said. The eMAG with 32 cores and 3.3 Ghz in performance will sell for $850, and with 16 cores at 3.3 GHz will sell for $550.
[...] Ampere designed its cores, which feature eight DDR4-2667 memory controllers, 42 lanes of PCIe 3.0 for high bandwidth I/O, 125W TDP for maximum power efficiency, and a 16-nanometer FinFET manufacturing process at contract manufacturer TSMC.
Source: https://venturebeat.com/2018/09/18/ampere-launches-its-first-arm-based-server-processors-in-challenge-to-intel/
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday September 21, @05:56AM (1 child)
Something like video processing.
Oh, sorry that's actually unimaginable, because no one is willing to go to the trouble to learn how to write concurrent code.
There are other ways than multithreading, for example Apple's Open Source Grand Central Dispatch [apple.com]. I expect it has the Apple Public Source License version 2.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
