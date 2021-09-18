from the I'm-not-afraid!-You-will-be!!! dept.
From the fine pages of the New York Post, such as they are:
Shares of Peter Thiel-backed marijuana grower Tilray soared as much as 94 percent on Wednesday, briefly hitting a market value of $28 billion, as bullish comments from the company's chief executive stoked Wall Street's growing euphoria over marijuana stocks.
But late in the afternoon, the shares crashed, falling briefly into negative territory before spiking in the final minutes to close the day at $214.06, up 38 percent. Traders blamed the wild ride, marked by at least four halts for volatility, on a short squeeze as pot-addled investors tried to get their heads around the budding business of legalized weed.
Despite the bumpy day, shares of the Canada-based pot farmer — which are up 10-fold from their debut on the Nasdaq in July — closed with a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, bigger than Expedia, Dish Networks and Mylan. Twitter, which briefly got eclipsed by Tilray, closed Wednesday with a market cap of $22.3 billion.
Thiel, the libertarian tech tycoon who backed Donald Trump in 2016, is rolling in the green thanks to Tilray's runup. Pot-focused private equity fund Privateer Holdings, in which Thiel is a big investor, owns 76 percent of Tilray's stock — making the fund's stake worth roughly $15 billion.
Wow, better than a Tesla pump-and-dump, no doubt due to the mimetic transfusion of young non-gay blood!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 21, @07:49AM
Legalizing plants is one thing. Hey, they seem like nice landscaping plants.
Lifestyle marketing is another thing. Just like how tobacco companies segment the market to separately prey upon women (Virginia Slims) and blacks (Newport), and all the same sort of stuff with alcohol, we'll see the full evil of marketing on display. If you don't smoke pot, you won't be sophisticated or you won't be sexy or whatever. This really really sucks.