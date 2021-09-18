from the who-is-this-for-contractors-or-trustafarians dept.
Motortrend has some pics of cargo version of the ID Buzz concept,
https://www.motortrend.com/news/volkswagen-d-buzz-cargo-previews-future-commercial-vehicles/ If I were a contractor or had a repair company, an electric van to lug my tools and parts around would be nice. But unless VW has located a secret source of cheap lithium batteries, the first cost of this version will be much higher than an equivalent ICE-powered commercial van. Will contractors or service companies buy these instead of, for example, a Ford Transit?
It's looking at a different market sector than Tesla where the first adopters had money for a luxury car. Maybe the customers will be rich kids looking for a cool way to get their surf boards to the beach?
Volkswagen reimagined the Microbus when it introduced the I.D. Buzz concept in early 2017. This all-electric remake seats up to eight people in a living-room style seating environment. Now, the automaker is revealing a cargo version designed for commercial use.
Like the passenger version, the I.D. Buzz Cargo concept sits on the flexible MEB platform for electric vehicles. This architecture can accommodate batteries with ranges of around 205 miles to more than 310 miles on the European scale. While the I.D. Buzz passenger van will enter production in 2022, the cargo model could launch as early as 2021, the automaker says. Eventually, the model will support autonomous driving and allow drivers to get more work done while on the road.
The cargo version deviates from the Buzz passenger concept with a new solar roof that can add about 9 miles of range per day. It also receives wide-opening rear wing doors that help workers load and unload the van. A workbench can fold out when the wing doors are opened. Volkswagen also redesigned the rear bumper for the cargo version.
Acting as a mobile workspace, the I.D. Buzz Cargo features shelves fitted with sensors and other technologies that make it possible for the driver to track all items on board. While the vehicle operates in autonomous mode, drivers can process orders, perform stock checks, or take care of other business matters via the on-board computer.
Comments by this AC:
+ Nine miles/day solar charging seems optimistic to me, but I didn't run any numbers, maybe this is for use in Ecuador? Only works if it's parked in reasonable light, which often doesn't exist in urban "canyons" between tall buildings (or in parking garages). But I live in the 'burbs and would park it outside--9 miles/day would often meet my personal needs (I don't go far to shop, and usually work from home).
+ Selling it as "autonomous ready" sounds like a waste of money, because I don't think AV (Autonomous Vehicle) use will cover more than some very small city areas in the next few years. I got snookered into buying a 3D TV and I think we've watched two 3D movies in the 8(?) years we've had it--I'm now leery of future-proofing my technology purchases.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 21, @09:40AM
Could it be a backhoe, instead? And could you be khallow? Would it be nice, then?