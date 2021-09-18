Motortrend has some pics of cargo version of the ID Buzz concept,

https://www.motortrend.com/news/volkswagen-d-buzz-cargo-previews-future-commercial-vehicles/ If I were a contractor or had a repair company, an electric van to lug my tools and parts around would be nice. But unless VW has located a secret source of cheap lithium batteries, the first cost of this version will be much higher than an equivalent ICE-powered commercial van. Will contractors or service companies buy these instead of, for example, a Ford Transit?

It's looking at a different market sector than Tesla where the first adopters had money for a luxury car. Maybe the customers will be rich kids looking for a cool way to get their surf boards to the beach?