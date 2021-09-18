from the ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ dept.
Spotify to let artists post music without labels:
In a move with the power to shake up the music industry, Spotify said Thursday that it will allow select artists to upload songs directly without record labels or distributors.
Spotify, by far the biggest player in the fast-growing format of streaming, said that the feature for now is only in the test phase for select US-based independent artists who have secured their own copyrights.
But the feature, if eventually put to scale, could in the long run drastically change the business decisions for artists who would not need to go through a label or one of the batch of new companies, such as TuneCore, that provide uploading services for independent artists.
Spotify said artists would simply upload their songs to the platform, first seeing a preview of how it will look, with the Swedish company automatically sending royalties each month.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Friday September 21, @01:52PM
Just like indie authors no longer need the big publishers: why should musicians need the big labels? Aside from a few carefully created exceptions, most musicians are poorly served, and would be better off if they could sell their music directly.
(Score: 2) by Tara Li on Friday September 21, @01:53PM (1 child)
The artist gets the copyright as soon as they create the work! So, there's very little reason for them not to open this up pretty damned quick to *every* artist that isn't locked into a contract with one of the labels.
Sure, some of the artists will be making a few pennies a month. Some will make enough to get a meal or two out of it. Some, however, might start making real money - money not being funneled into the label's pockets to be skimmed off before it ever gets to the artists. Hopefully, the royalty collection agencies will be disappearing soon.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday September 21, @02:04PM
From what I've read on TechDirt in years past, the real money is from touring and selling merchandise.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday September 21, @02:03PM
Anything that unseats the powerful RIAA leech industry is a good thing. They harm tech. They are behind DRM. The DMCA, which is now accepted as normal, is a travesty of corruption and special interest. An IP address is not a person. How the RIAA hurts artists is well documented. All of these and more issues about the RIAA need to be
discussed by the public and artists.
The internet can enable artists and fans to connect and conduct commerce without the middle man that gets the lions share of the money. No more need for physical media.
The fact that I can buy tracks and albums from Amazon, at reasonable prices, and as downloadable genuine mp3 files was a huge step in the right direction. I still sometimes prefer physical CDs which I can rip myself. Other times I prefer mp3s that Amazon lets me download. Now if only it would work this way for movies and ebooks.
BTW, I have no incentive to share or pirate mp3 files I download from Amazon. I put them on all of my personal devices, and that's it. Also if I rip the mp3s from a CD I purchase. This would also hold true if I could download paid for movies and ebooks.
Oh, and another question to be
discussed: Why does a movie, which might cost hundreds of millions of dollars and a couple years to make, cost less than a CD from the RIAA? Especially when the CD has maybe two good tracks, and eight filler tracks. Why does an eBook cost so much, usually from a single author, compared to a movie that cost vast time and money to create? (I can somewhat understand this for books with a limited audience: "Butterfly wing colors and their historical effect upon the British empire")
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Phoenix666 on Friday September 21, @02:04PM (1 child)
This is a welcome move. Making it easier for artists to create, find collaborators, and new audiences, will help creativity flourish.
I am of the opinion that MBAs, lawyers, accountants, and PR flacks are antithetical to human ingenuity, the soul, and all things wholesome and good in the universe, so cutting them out of the loop (if you want) at Spotify by not requiring labels ranks as a win. Thanks, Spotify!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday September 21, @02:08PM
Didn't Douglas Adams put that group into a space ship and send them to some remote undesirable planet (called Earth) where they would no longer bother the other 2/3 of the population, who were later to join them in 2 more space ships, but never did once they realized that they had rid themselves of the useless 1/3 drag on society?
