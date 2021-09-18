from the ♪I've-been-caught-stealing-once-when-I-was-5♪ dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Amazon uses fake packages to catch delivery drivers who are stealing, according to sources with knowledge of the practice.
The company plants the packages — internally referred to as "dummy" packages — in the trucks of drivers at random. The dummy packages have fake labels and are often empty.
[...] During deliveries, drivers scan the labels of every package they deliver. When they scan a fake label on a dummy package, an error message will pop up.
When this happens, drivers might call their supervisors to address the problem, or keep the package in their truck and return it to an Amazon warehouse at the end of their shift.
Drivers, in theory, could also choose to steal the package. The error message means the package isn't detected in Amazon's system. As a result, it could go unnoticed if the package were to go missing.
"If you bring the package back, you are innocent. If you don't, you're a thug," said Sid Shah, a former manager for DeliverOL, a courier company that delivers packages for Amazon.
Source: https://www.businessinsider.com/amazon-sets-traps-for-drivers-2018-9
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday September 21, @03:40PM
My first day working a register drawer, the cash count came back $4.87 high. I do not remember shorting anyone $5, manager: "this is serious stuff, you need to get that count exactly right, every time." Me, thinking to myself: "can you be more obvious with your test? You took over my drawer for 10 minutes while you sent me out back on a busywork errand..."
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Friday September 21, @03:41PM
I've had my package stolen by someone in UPS's or Amazon's chain.
Happened about a month ago. Got the box directly from UPS guy (never was waiting outside on porch). I opened it up and my items were taken out and the box was resealed from the bottom with generic clear packing tape.
Had to file a police report before amazon agreed to give me a refund and took almost two weeks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 21, @03:49PM
Now if only a courier would allow me to select the day they first try to deliver, and heaven forbid a TIME, so they don't drop by on a random day at a random time when I am not home.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 21, @03:50PM
Well I, for one, am shocked that Amazon traps have unexpected packages.