Scientists have discovered that your ordinary, everyday octopus can get "high" on MDMA just like humans. While intoxicated with "molly", an octopus is likely to be more social and friendly towards others, changing from being antisocial to highly social, much like how the drug affects humans.
Human and octopus lineages are separated by over 500 million years of evolution and show divergent anatomical patterns of brain organisation, which makes this find surprising. This may make the octopus an attractive test subject for future drug trials.
In order to test the theory that an octopus is affected by MDMA in the same way as a human, an octopus was submerged in a tank of water mixed with MDMA, and later put into a series of three connected chambers, one of which had a caged octopus underneath. The stoned octopus chose to spend its time trying to play with the caged octopus, in a complete reversal of sober octopus nature.
A Conserved Role for Serotonergic Neurotransmission in Mediating Social Behavior in Octopus (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.07.061) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 21, @07:14PM
Was about 10-20 bucks a pill (quality ones, not fake-ass speed pills) back in the 90s. A pill contains about 20mg. Capsules were bit cheaper.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 21, @07:18PM (3 children)
I've linked it before and I'll do it again. See Jerry Lettvin's octopus story here, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerome_Lettvin#Unusual_experiments [wikipedia.org] It's the last paragraph in this section.
Without knowing more than what is in tfa, this experiment seems unethical (and makes me sad)--the octopus should have had some choice in deciding when and how much of the MDMA-laced water to imbibe. For example, a cage could have several tanks, with one of them laced.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 21, @07:27PM (2 children)
Administering a little MDMA is far from the worst thing that can be done to your (essentially enslaved) mollusc friend.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday September 21, @07:40PM (1 child)
Yep, they could be eaten alive, instead. https://video.nationalgeographic.com/video/skorea-liveoctopus-pp [nationalgeographic.com]
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 21, @07:50PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUTNZ9JLj1E [youtube.com]
(Score: 4, Funny) by LaminatorX on Friday September 21, @08:02PM
...it became a cuddlefish.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday September 21, @08:07PM (2 children)
You forgot the air-quotes around "scientist."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 21, @08:08PM
^ "Commenter"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 21, @08:09PM
Shhh. This is how we encourage the young'uns to become "scientists".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 21, @08:12PM (2 children)
If you give the drug to leftists and neo-liberals, shouldn't they become more social and friendly?
I think I've found the cure for extreme leftism...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 21, @08:15PM
Nah, they'll just be smiling and hugging you trying to convince you to be less hateful. Like, we're all just one big family bro =) XOXO
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 21, @08:15PM
Careful. If you give too much, they might become a socialist.
