Nvidia's Turing pricing strategy has been 'poorly received,' says Instinet
Instinet analyst Romit Shah commented Friday on Nvidia Corp.'s new Turing GPU, now that reviews of the product are out. "The 2080 TI is indisputably the best consumer GPU technology available, but at a prohibitive cost for many gamers," he wrote. "Ray tracing and DLSS [deep learning super sampling], while apparently compelling features, are today just 'call options' for when game developers create content that this technology can support."
Nvidia shares fall after Morgan Stanley says the performance of its new gaming card is disappointing
"As review embargos broke for the new gaming products, performance improvements in older games is not the leap we had initially hoped for," Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore said in a note to clients on Thursday. "Performance boost on older games that do not incorporate advanced features is somewhat below our initial expectations, and review recommendations are mixed given higher price points." Nvidia shares closed down 2.1 percent Thursday.
Moore noted that Nvidia's new RTX 2080 card performed only 3 percent better than the previous generation's 1080Ti card at 4K resolutions.
And a counterpoint:
Morgan Stanley's Failure To Comprehend Bleeding Edge GPU Tech Results In NVIDIA Downgrade
Morgan Stanley appears to have completely missed the point with NVIDIA's bleeding edge RTX series, treating it with such a tone-deaf rigor and an apparent lack of understanding of the underlying tech involved, that is almost impressive. They reached a "disappointed" conclusion based on conventional performance of an unconventional product, which wouldn't in itself be so bad if it weren't for the fact that 2/3rds of the RTX's value proposition, which includes conventional-performance-enhancing-features, isn't even available yet. But then again, these are the same peeps that gave AMD a price target of $11 before drastically revising their estimates – so maybe it's not that bad an analysis.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley appear to have access to a crystal ball, because while most of us are waiting for NVIDIA to get its act together and give us our promised titles with RTX and DLSS support (so we can judge whether said features are worth the money being asked) they have simply consulted this coveted spherical mirror and formed conclusions already, deeming it unworthy of the market. It's only a pity this mirror didn't help them with forecasting AMD.
See also: Nvidia's Botched RTX 20 Series Launch: 'You Can't Benchmark Goals'
Previously: Nvidia Announces Turing Architecture With Focus on Ray-Tracing and Lower-Precision Operations
Nvidia Announces RTX 2080 Ti, 2080, and 2070 GPUs, Claims 25x Increase in Ray-Tracing Performance
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Continuing on from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 expectations on Linux shared earlier this week, here's a list of ten reasons why Linux gamers might want to pass on these soon-to-launch graphics cards from NVIDIA.
The list are various reasons you may want to think twice on these graphics cards -- at least not for pre-ordering any of them right away. Not all of them are specific to the Turing GPUs per se but also some NVIDIA Linux infrastructure problems or general Linux gaming challenges, but here's the list for those curious. And, yes, a list is coming out soon with reasons Linux users may want to consider the RTX 20 series -- well, mostly for developers / content creators it may make sense.
Here is the list:
- Lack of open-source driver support
- It will be a while before seeing RTX/ray-tracing Linux games
- Turing appears to be a fairly incremental upgrade outside of RTX
- The GeForce GTX 1080 series already runs very well
- Poor Wayland support
- The Linux driver support for Turing is unclear
- These graphics cards are incredibly expensive
- SLI is next to worthless on Linux
- VR Linux support is still in rough shape
- Pascal prices will almost surely drop
That's the quick list outside of my detailed pre-launch Linux analysis. A similar list of the pros for the RTX 20 series on Linux will be coming out shortly. It will certainly be interesting to see after 20 September how the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series works on Linux.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @12:09AM (1 child)
People are getting fed up with the shady games of Intel and Nvidia. It also seems both companies may have been prioritizing "shady games" over producing good products. So there is a great opportunity for competition here, which seems to be only AMD at the moment. Who else is there?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 22, @12:21AM
Smartphone games, ARM + Mali/Adreno/PowerVR/etc. GPUs.
