Microsoft's Jet crash: Zero-day flaw drops after deadline passes:
The Zero Day Initiative has gone public with an unpatched remote-code execution bug in Microsoft's Jet database engine, after giving Redmond 120 days to fix it. The Windows giant did not address the security blunder in time, so now everyone knows about the flaw, and no official patch is available.
The bug, reported to Microsoft on May 8 with a 120-day deadline before full disclosure, was described on Thursday by ZDI, here. It was discovered by Lucas Leong of Trend Micro Security Research.
The bad news: it's a remote-code execution vulnerability, specifically, an out-of-bounds memory write. The good news is that an attacker can only trigger the bug by tricking the victim into opening a specially crafted Jet file, and any arbitrary malicious code smuggled in the document is executed only with the user's privileges (we've all made sure that users don't have admin privilege, right?) The booby-trapped Jet file can also be opened using JavaScript, so someone could be fooled into viewing a webpage that uses JS to open the file, causing the code to run if it's picked up by the database.
The other good news is that the Jet database engine is not terribly well deployed: it's mostly associated with Microsoft Access and Visual Basic. However, if you are using it, you probably will want to stop users from opening any maliciously rigged files.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @02:11AM (5 children)
It's time corporate america swtich to linux/bsd. MS got nothing to offer them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @02:40AM (4 children)
Wake up sleepyhead. Corporate globalists are making bank on Linux. The entire Internet of Things is built around embedded Linux systems which you have no control over. Your corporate overlords deny you the freedom to modify Linux in devices you own. Worry not about how they paid exactly zero cents for the free Linux they use to spy on you. Do not concern yourself when corporate interests had Linus fired from Linux. Keep giving money to your corporate masters. Profits are sky high ever since Linux morons like you created free Linux and lowered software costs to zero for evil corporations. You have only yourself to blame.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday September 22, @02:48AM (1 child)
Funny how that was supposed to bother us. Guess another troll fail.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @02:58AM
Corporate billionaires making billions by taking the hard work of volunteers who got paid nothing doesn't bother khallow. Khallow is the living embodiment of psychotic avarice. Another example of defective human garbage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @02:58AM (1 child)
These concerns were actually expressed by Richard Stallman and were the subject of GPLv3. Stallman was worried about Tivo like devices (now smartphones), that take away users freedom by denying the user the ability to install their own operating system or have any control over the software the device runs. Torvalds was very resoundingly opposed to GPLv3 especially since Linux is funded by Google et al.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @03:24AM
Richard Stallman began the GNU Project with the explicitly stated goal of lowering programmer salaries to the level of sales clerks. He very nearly is succeeding. On average he has succeeded already when the vast numbers of unpaid free software programmers are counted. There are yet some few millennial hipster douchebags who earn pay in the six figure range and are deluded enough to believe they deserve to get paid for coding work. This state of affairs is not economically sustainable and professional coder pay will be corrected to zero by the invisible hand of capitalism. On the subject of Mr Torvalds all I can say is I hope he enjoys his new career of selling coffee.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday September 22, @03:27AM (1 child)
When will people stop being stupid?
What will it take? Seriously.....what will it REALLY take to get people to stop being stupid?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @03:29AM
Unfortunately a bullet in the head is the only possible cure for khallow.