from the powered-exoskeleton? dept.
If we wish to colonize another world, finding a planet with a gravitational field that humans can survive and thrive under will be crucial. If its gravity is too strong our blood will be pulled down into our legs, our bones might break, and we could even be pinned helplessly to the ground.
Finding the gravitational limit of the human body is something that's better done before we land on a massive new planet. Now, in a paper published on the pre-print server arXiv, three physicists, claim that the maximum gravitational field humans could survive long-term is four-and-a-half times the gravity on Earth.
Or, at least you could if you are an Icelandic strongman – and Game of Thrones monster – who can walk with more than half a metric ton on your back. For mere mortals, the researchers say, it would need to be a little weaker.
[...] For the maximum gravity at which we could take a step, the team turned to Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, an Icelandic strongman who once walked five steps with a 1430 pound log on his back, smashing a 1,000-year-old record[*].
[*] YouTube video.
What's the Maximum Gravity We Could Survive?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 22, @02:11PM
Reaching sexual maturity and reproducing ensures survival of the species/race. But, at what cost?
At 4 gravities, any fall is far more potentially lethal. Babies learning to walk will be a far greater hazard than the same feat on earth. Imagine, planning for a family, going through a successful pregnancy, bringing that healthy little baby into the world, and nurturing him/her for several months. Baby begins to pull himself upright or the edge of a chair, or coffee table, and BANG! Baby falls over and breaks his neck.
Or just as bad, baby survives his first fall or ten - but his injuries just don't heal. A green tree fracture of a collar bone just gets worse, and worse, because of the added weight.
We may find that we need some genetically modified humans to settle high G worlds. Slowly adapting just may not cut it. It is far more likely that we can adapt to microgravities, than to higher gravities.
Now, if we could find a route to adaptation gradually, that would probably work out well. A generation or ten on a 1.25G world, then more generations on a 1.5G, and more generations on 1.75G. Eventually, you'll have a divergent race of humans who are well adapted to high gravity.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.