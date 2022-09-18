from the final-puff dept.
Into the pot you go: Maine restaurant sedates lobsters with marijuana smoke
Lobsters in one Maine restaurant go out in a blaze of glory once they hit the pot. The owner of a lobster joint is sedating her crustaceans with marijuana smoke before cooking them – granting them, she says, a blissfully humane death.
Charlotte Gill, owner of Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor, told the Portland Press Herald that she had been looking for a way to reduce the suffering of her signature menu item. She experimented with blowing marijuana smoke into a tank with one lobster, Roscoe (basically, she hot-boxed him). When Gill then removed Roscoe's claw bands and returned him to a tank with the other lobsters, she says, he was less aggressive. Gill has a medical marijuana license.
She plans to offer this cooking method as an option for customers who want their lobsters to be baked before they're boiled. But that doesn't mean customers will get stoned from their dinner.
"THC breaks down completely by 392 degrees, therefore we will use both steam as well as a heat process that will expose the meat to 420-degree extended temperature, in order to ensure there is no possibility of carry-over effect," Gill told the Press Herald. So where some see a humane death for the lobster, others see a waste of perfectly good weed.
Related: Switzerland Bans Lobster Boiling Without Stunning or Killing Them
Related Stories
You can no longer boil a lobster alive in Switzerland, unless you stun it first:
The Swiss government has ordered an end to the common culinary practice of throwing lobsters into boiling water while they are still alive, ruling that they must be knocked out before they are killed.
As part of a wider overhaul of Swiss animal protection laws, Bern said that as of 1 March, "the practice of plunging live lobsters into boiling water, which is common in restaurants, is no longer permitted". Lobsters "will now have to be stunned before they are put to death," the government order read.
According to Swiss public broadcaster RTS, only electric shock or the "mechanical destruction" of the lobster's brain will be accepted methods of stunning the animals once the new rule takes affect.
Also at BBC.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 22, @06:25PM
http://www.ncsm.nl/english/information-for-patients/cannabutter-oil-recipe [www.ncsm.nl]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by easyTree on Saturday September 22, @06:44PM (1 child)
After extensive research our team here at Doh Labs, a thinktank based on Earth, have discovered that:
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday September 22, @06:53PM
Bollocks. Return him and he will live a natural life, with many opportunities for pain, including his likely death, in the teeth or mandibles or what have you of another animal.
That may be desirable to you for some other reason you haven't mentioned, but it certainly does NOT represent maximum pain reduction.
"This font is your font, you can't see my font."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @06:49PM
Every food animal shall be mechanically masturbated to orgasm immediately before slaughter to ensure a blissful death.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @06:52PM
Lobsters are giant cockroaches with claws.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday September 22, @07:01PM
The method was different than I the one I thought they would use. I had half expected them to soak them in bong water or something, but then THC is fat soluble and not water soluble.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.