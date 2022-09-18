from the le-manchot-empereur dept.
The French government has released CLIP OS to the public. It is based on the Linux kernel with a GNU userspace and Gentoo Hardened as the base. The system has been developed for in-house use and is maintained by the National Cybersecurity Agency of France, or Agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d'information (ANSSI). The kernel is hardened by a custom "Linux Security Module". The source for versions 4 and 5 of the whole distro are now released for public scrutiny and people are free to compile either. Version 5 has documentation in English. There are currently no plans to distribute binaries.
The French government's national cybersecurity agency has released an operating system built using open source components internally over the course of more than 10 years for use by the French administration.
Dubbed CLIP OS, the operating system is based on the open source Linux kernel, but focuses on security hardening and provides partitioning mechanisms that allow the processing of both public and sensitive information in isolation on the same computer.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @09:07PM
For Immediate Release
Paris, France - ANSSI (National Cybersecurity Agency of France) [ssi.gouv.fr] announce the immediate availability of CLIP OS, a secure, open source operating system built on Gentoo Hardened and the Linux kernel.
Security Objectives
CLIP OS features multi layered security implemented as a series of patches to the Linux kernel and a fork of systemd tailored to French security needs.
Containers provide a level of security beyond traditional Access Control Lists while our systemd replacement, surrenderd ensures process isolation. All authority is subsumed to the Trusted Platform Module via our vishy kernel module. Unsigned binaries are further isolated and separately interned using a mechanism we call "yellow badging".
Availability
CLIP OS is currently available as source code for UEFI Secure Boot compliant systems. We are aiming to make a binary release as soon as possible. Installation will be mandatory.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday September 22, @09:21PM (1 child)
what sort of capitalists are the French?
Giving stuff away - for free
Proving all the stereotypes! Surrender! Lose!
No True American would give stuff away when they could charge for it, or better still, create recurrent licenses!
/mild sarcasm.
So, how secure are these secure and public areas? While they are bound to be better than Win95, do they restrict access from certain prcesses?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @09:33PM
Can you see it? Can you feel it? A conspiracy is underfoot. No one was capable of feeling that more clearly than the target of the conspiracy: Nickelson.
Nickelson was sweating profusely. How could he not, possessing the knowledge that he's the target of a vast conspiracy? Anyone would be nervous under these circumstances. But, how did he know, exactly? How did Nickelson know about this conspiracy? Was he crazy, or was there actually evidence? Oh, there was ample evidence: They broke too quickly.
They. Them. Those. Nickelson had only played with them for a few minutes before they broke. That was too suspicious! Sure, children were weak and fragile creatures, but a little game shouldn't cause them to become worthless lumps of meat! Thus, Nickelson concluded that those children were part of a sinister plot to deprive him of his satisfaction in life: Beating and violating children.
Seething. Nickelson was seething with rage. He had to strike back. He had to fight against his oppressors. And he had to win! Nickelson carefully planned out his next moves, and then set his plan into motion...
It didn't take long before the vengeful man found those children's friends. Nickelson, with great haste, grabbed them and began violently mashing his genitals together with theirs. They screamed. They screamed and cried and begged for Nickelson to stop, but he simply chortled. You see, the man loved to make them squeal until their vocal cords gave out. "Ah, this is the best revenge!" the man spat out. But, he would soon discover that he had underestimated the true scale of the conspiracy.
Yes, they had been in on it too. All the children's friends he gathered broke in mere minutes. They had just been strangled, stabbed, mutilated, and violated, and yet they had become silent already!? This was no coincidence. Nickelson began sweating profusely after comprehending that the conspiracy was vast indeed. Then, he came to a conclusion.
Their friends. Their friends' friends. Their friends' friends' friends. Nickelson would have to bring justice down upon them all, and more! For freedom, for justice, and for peace, Nickelson would have to violate them all...
Nickelson would spend the rest of his life battling against the Machiavellian figures that sought to destroy his life, leaving behind a mountain of corpses as he did so. However, he soon discovered that they, too, were part of the conspiracy, driving him into an endless cycle of madness from which he could never return...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @09:38PM
They should have taken up Devuan and gave them support. Damn frogs never miss a chance to screw up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 22, @09:42PM
Leave the spying on cituzens to professionals like Google and Facebook.