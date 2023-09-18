Telltale Games, creators of episodic adventure games like The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, and Batman: The Enemy Within, laid off approximately 250 employees today as part of what the company is calling a "majority studio closure." According to multiple sources The Verge spoke with, employees were let go with no severance.

"Today Telltale Games made the difficult decision to begin a majority studio closure following a year marked by insurmountable challenges," the company said in a statement. "A majority of the company's employees were dismissed earlier this morning." The company will retain a small team of 25. These remaining employees will stay on "to fulfill the company's obligations to its board and partners," according to Telltale.

The final season of Telltale's award-winning series, The Walking Dead, kicked off last month. The second episode is slated to launch next week. Staff were informed of the layoffs today and were given roughly 30 minutes to leave the building, according to one source.