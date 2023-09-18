18/09/23/0227205 story
A new wearable ultrasound patch that non-invasively monitors blood pressure in arteries deep beneath the skin could help people detect cardiovascular problems earlier on and with greater precision. In tests, the patch performed as well as some clinical methods to measure blood pressure.
Applications include real-time, continuous monitoring of blood pressure changes in patients with heart or lung disease, as well as patients who are critically ill or undergoing surgery. The patch uses ultrasound, so it could potentially be used to non-invasively track other vital signs and physiological signals from places deep inside the body.
Similar story is also at https://www.technologyreview.com/s/612148/stretchy-stick-on-patch-can-take-blood-pressure-readings-from-deep-inside-your-body/ [technologyreview.com]
It's a square array of sensors and currently requires external power and a laptop hookup. It senses blood pressure inside the body and while neither of the articles use this term, I wonder if it images the artery using phased array technology?