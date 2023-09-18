from the can-you-spot-the-fake? dept.
Reason Behind Sunspot Observatory Closure According to Court Documents
A federal search warrant reveals that Sunspot Solar Observatory was shut down as FBI agents conducted computer forensic searches for child pornography.
The source of child pornography was traced to an IP address used at the observatory and a source within the building observed a computer with "not good" images on it, the warrant states.
An investigation by the FBI revealed that a janitor is the main suspect in the search, however he has not been charged with a crime even though his name is on the warrant.
The warrant states the suspect would use the observatory Wifi and a personal laptop to download the child pornography.
A limited number of people have access to the observatory from dusk until dawn, which helped narrow their search.
The observatory in the mountains of southern New Mexico had been closed since Sept. 6 because of an undisclosed security concern, but reopened on Monday.
Reason Behind Sunspot Observatory Closure According to Psychics
Channeled Adronis: There are increasing anomalies taking place upon your sun right now; sun spots, magnetic fluctuation and openings. If these particular observatory labs were not closed down, you would have evidence how spacecrafts can come out of the sun at specific opening points. Scientist don’t understand it, that’s why the observatory closure, and amateours footages are ceased.
[...] Psychic Focus has a bit different story; The Observatory serves for the busy UFO activity in the area, but also for a bigger operation under ground. Large study of ETs going on. There was a breach in security that allowed a Grey to escape and “call” a fellow ship to get him. People were evacuated in fear of a retaliation, until they can be sure they are safe and secure
[...] Hucolo Jim another kind; There are species that are causing some anomalies in the way that is not healthy to the earth, so that is why the observatory was closed, the whole city was affected. I can not give you specifics, but I can tell this, there are also ETs that try to stop the ascension process
[Ed note: Yes, there are several more like these from the same source. Do people really believe this stuff? SMH. --martyb]
Previous:
Sunspot Observatory Closed by FBI Due to Security Issue... but We Don't Know Why
AURA Statement about the Status of the Sunspot Solar Observatory
Related Stories
The Alamogordo Daily News reports:
The Sunspot Observatory is temporarily closed due to a security issue at the facility that's located 17 miles south of Cloudcroft in the Sacramento Mountains Friday, an Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) spokeswoman Shari Lifson said.
"The Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy who manages the facility is addressing a security issue at this time," Lifson said. "We have decided to vacate the facility at this time as precautionary measure. It was our decision to evacuate the facility." She said she cannot comment on the specifics of the security issue.
[...] Otero County Sheriff Benny House said the Otero County Sheriff's Office was asked to standby. "The FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] is refusing to tell us what's going on," House said. "We've got people up there (at Sunspot) that requested us to standby while they evacuate it. Nobody would really elaborate on any of the circumstances as to why. The FBI were up there. What their purpose was nobody will say."
He said he has a lot of unanswered questions about what occurred at Sunspot. "But for the FBI to get involved that quick and be so secretive about it, there was a lot of stuff going on up there," House said. "There was a Blackhawk helicopter, a bunch of people around antennas and work crews on towers but nobody would tell us anything."
Why would the FBI order a sunspot research facility closed, but be unable (or unwilling) to give a reason?
On September 6th, the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) made the decision to temporarily vacate the Sunspot Solar Observatory at Sacramento Peak, New Mexico as a precautionary measure while addressing a security issue. The facility closed down in an orderly fashion and is now re-opening. The residents that vacated their homes will be returning to the site, and all employees will return to work this week.
AURA has been cooperating with an on-going law enforcement investigation of criminal activity that occurred at Sacramento Peak. During this time, we became concerned that a suspect in the investigation potentially posed a threat to the safety of local staff and residents. For this reason, AURA temporarily vacated the facility and ceased science activities at this location.
The decision to vacate was based on the logistical challenges associated with protecting personnel at such a remote location, and the need for expeditious response to the potential threat. AURA determined that moving the small number of on-site staff and residents off the mountain was the most prudent and effective action to ensure their safety.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 23, @04:03PM
Its not clear if this is an alien craft or lens flare:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 23, @04:04PM
Ferengi are sending transmissions in an attempt to open trade relations with Earth and among their sample merchandise is a rare porno starring Balok and an unnamed Deltan woman.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by nitehawk214 on Sunday September 23, @04:16PM
Why are we reporting what a bunch of nutjobs has to say about this as if it matters?
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh