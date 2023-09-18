Delta will later this year roll out facial recognition at its terminal at Atlanta International Airport for anyone traveling on an international flight.

The airline said the biometric facial scanning is optional — a move that will shave off a few minutes off each flight — but will help border and pre-flight security authorities before jetting out of the US. It’s the latest roll-out of facial recognition trials at Detroit Metropolitan and New York John F. Kennedy airports.

What might be convenient to some, to others it’s a privacy violation — and some argue that without approval from Congress, it could be illegal.

Facial recognition at airports is a controversial move, one that’s been decried over the past year since it first rolled out last year. Six major US airports completed trials as part of a wider rollout — aimed to be completed by today. CBP [Customs and Border Protection -ed] relies on airlines to collect facial recognition data, something Delta doesn’t shy away from. The airline said facial recognition “is a natural next step following CBP and Delta's optional facial recognition boarding tests” at Atlanta.