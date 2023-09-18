from the gut-feeling dept.
Your gut is directly connected to your brain, by a newly discovered neuron circuit:
The human gut is lined with more than 100 million nerve cells—it's practically a brain unto itself. And indeed, the gut actually talks to the brain, releasing hormones into the bloodstream that, over the course of about 10 minutes, tell us how hungry it is, or that we shouldn't have eaten an entire pizza. But a new study reveals the gut has a much more direct connection to the brain through a neural circuit that allows it to transmit signals in mere seconds. The findings could lead to new treatments for obesity, eating disorders, and even depression and autism—all of which have been linked to a malfunctioning gut.
The study reveals "a new set of pathways that use gut cells to rapidly communicate with ... the brain stem," says Daniel Drucker, a clinician-scientist who studies gut disorders at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute in Toronto, Canada, who was not involved with the work. Although many questions remain before the clinical implications become clear, he says, "This is a cool new piece of the puzzle."
[...] Additional clues about how gut sensory cells benefit us today lie in a separate study, published today in Cell. Researchers used lasers to stimulate the sensory neurons that innervate the gut in mice, which produced rewarding sensations the rodents worked hard to repeat. The laser stimulation also increased levels of a mood-boosting neurotransmitter called dopamine in the rodents' brains, the researchers found.
Combined, the two papers help explain why stimulating the vagus nerve with electrical current can treat severe depression in people, says Ivan de Araujo, a neuroscientist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, who led the Cell study. The results may also explain why, on a basic level, eating makes us feel good. "Even though these neurons are outside the brain, they perfectly fit the definition of reward neurons" that drive motivation and increase pleasure, he says.
This "circuit" isnt new, maybe they figured out a new thing it does, but the "circuit" has been well known for a very long time.
Dopamine is also responsible for psychosis, so I take medicine that blocks its neurotransmitter receptors.
I've often puzzled over how it could also be responsible for making us feel good, as there are plenty of times that I feel totally awesome.
I figure that what makes the difference is the location in the brain where dopamine has each of these effects, but I'm too lazy to Google it. Could you look it up for me? If so I'll give you a reacharound.
THNAX!
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
No reacharound required. [wikipedia.org]
I can go one better [sciencedaily.com] or two better [haaretz.com] if you don't tell Ethanol Fueled about our little arrangement.
And occasionally, the connection is not even nervous.
Important part is "γαστέρες οἶον", from Hesiod's Theogony.
#Free{nick}_NOW!!!