Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Tesla Model 3 Gets Five-Star Crash Safety Rating From NHTSA

posted by Fnord666 on Monday September 24, @04:23AM   Printer-friendly
from the occupation:crash-test-dummy dept.
Business

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the only governmental really allowed to drive cars into walls on a regular basis, has beaten the crap out of a few Tesla Model 3s and decided that hey, this thing is pretty good at smashing into things. As a result, they've awarded the car the highest possible score, five stars. Not bad for a car built in tents!

So far, every car Tesla has built has earned a five-star safety rating, an impressive achievement. The automaker has a strong history of building cars that ace these crash tests with flying colors and bits of bodywork.

Source: https://jalopnik.com/tesla-model-3-gets-five-star-crash-safety-rating-from-n-1829196052

Also: Tesla Model 3 crushes NHTSA's crash testing with a 5-star rating at c|net.

Original Submission


«  GDPR Being Used to Remove Court Cases from the Internet
Tesla Model 3 Gets Five-Star Crash Safety Rating From NHTSA | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.