from the occupation:crash-test-dummy dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the only governmental really allowed to drive cars into walls on a regular basis, has beaten the crap out of a few Tesla Model 3s and decided that hey, this thing is pretty good at smashing into things. As a result, they've awarded the car the highest possible score, five stars. Not bad for a car built in tents!
So far, every car Tesla has built has earned a five-star safety rating, an impressive achievement. The automaker has a strong history of building cars that ace these crash tests with flying colors and bits of bodywork.
Source: https://jalopnik.com/tesla-model-3-gets-five-star-crash-safety-rating-from-n-1829196052
Also: Tesla Model 3 crushes NHTSA's crash testing with a 5-star rating at c|net.