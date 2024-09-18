[...] Professor Matthew Gilbert from the University of Sheffield, who led the research, said: "The suspension bridge has been around for hundreds of years and while we've been able to build longer spans through incremental improvements, we've never stopped to look to see if it's actually the best form to use. Our research has shown that more structurally efficient forms do exist, which might open the door to significantly longer bridge spans in the future."

[...] The mathematically optimal designs contain regions which resemble a bicycle wheel, with multiple 'spokes' in place of a single tower. But these would be very difficult to build in practice at large scale. The team therefore replaced these with split towers comprising just two or three 'spokes' as a compromise that retains most of the benefit of the optimal designs, while being a little easier to construct.

For a 5km span, which is likely to be required to build the 14km Strait of Gibraltar crossing, a traditional suspension bridge design would require far more material, making it at least 73 per cent heavier than the optimal design. In contrast, the proposed two- and three-spoke designs would be just 12 and 6 percent heavier, making them potentially much more economical to build.

[...] The team emphasise that their research is just the first step, and that the ideas cannot be developed immediately for construction of a mega span bridge. The current model considers only gravity loads and does not yet consider dynamic forces arising from traffic or wind loading. Further work is also required to address construction and maintenance issues.