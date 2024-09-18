Einstein's general theory of relativity is one of humankind's greatest achievements, and the theory passed its first test in what is now part of Broome's lawn bowls club in far north-west Australia.

Historian Robyn Wells was delighted to realise her local bowling club had played a fundamental part in such a significant historical moment.

"This building still exists," Ms Wells said.

"It was the radio station and now is the Broome Bowling Club. And is actually the ladies' and gentlemen's toilets."

A major scientific expedition had been mounted in 1922 to photograph an eclipse of the sun at Wallal, 350 kilometres south of Broome.

The photographic plates were brought back to Broome and developed in the radio station building, where they provided conclusive proof that the sun caused space to curve, passing the first test in verifying Einstein's theory.

Going over historical documents from the time, Ms Wells realised the place where observational evidence of general relativity was first gathered is now the Broome Bowling Club.

"I did more research and just made absolutely sure this is the building, and it is."