Submitted via IRC for Fnord666
Countries across the continent are experimenting with this 21st century technology as a way to leapfrog decades of neglect of 20th century infrastructure.
Over the last two years, San Francisco-based startup Zipline launched a national UAV delivery program in East Africa; South Africa passed commercial drone legislation to train and license pilots; and Malawi even opened a Drone Test Corridor to African and its global partners.
In Rwanda, the country's government became one of the first adopters of performance-based regulations for all drones earlier this year. The country's progressive UAV programs drew special attention from the White House and two U.S. Secretaries of Transportation.
[...] After several test rounds, Zipline went live with the program in October, becoming the world's first national drone delivery program at scale.
"We've since completed over 6000 deliveries and logged 500,000 flight kilometers," Zipline co-founder Keenan Wyrobek told TechCrunch. "We're planning to go live in Tanzania soon and talking to some other African countries."
[...] In a non-delivery commercial use case, South Africa's Rocketmine has built out a UAV survey business in 5 countries. The company looks to book $2 million in revenue in 2018 for its "aerial data solutions" services in mining, agriculture, forestry, and civil engineering.
[...] The continent's test programs — and Rwanda's performance-based drone regulations in particular — could advance beyond visual line of sight UAV technology at a quicker pace. This could set the stage for faster development of automated drone fleets for remote internet access, commercial and medical delivery, and even give Africa a lead in testing flying autonomous taxis.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/09/16/african-experiments-with-drone-technologies-could-leapfrog-decades-of-infrastructure-neglect/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 24, @02:15PM (1 child)
Every single educated person in the entire world has already seen this episode before! The first season was way better - when the infrastructure now crumbling was being built by those devils - hospitals, schools, teaching them trade languages, skills, the best in technology...it really was an original story! Now it's all filler and the same old plot every time. Throw money into the black hole, and it's as if it never existed...."But wait! Let's try a slightly different mix of money and technology this time!" This show needs to be canceled.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday September 24, @02:24PM
Oh FFS, just say what you actually mean already. You're not fooling anyone.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 24, @02:15PM
Nice to hear about people coming up with and implementing decentralized solutions to these problems. How much is it to buy one of these drones? Would it be like owning a car, or more like construction equipment where you rent it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 24, @02:21PM
I have no doubt - at all! - in African innovators, technologists and entrepreneurs. They could do it, for a whole continent, in just a decade.
But.
I also have no doubt in the ruling elites of almost all African countries to do their utmost in fucking up the implementations, ideas, dreams and physical asses of everybody involved, just to further their personal agendas of amassing wealth and power, instead of their peoples' well-being.
Africa has no tech problem, Africa has no people problem, Africa has no brain drain problem, Africas has no natural-disaster problem .... but what Africa does indeed have is an overabundance of not-enough-revolutionary-beheadings-of-the-right(!)-people :(
Admittedly, with revolutions you never know whether it's going to be Germany '98 style or Cambodian Civil War style .....
Yesyesyes, South Africa and Rwanda are all nice and dandy, but what about Nigeria? The Congos? Libya? Sudan? Ethiopia? Angola? Simbabwe? Madagaskar? Somalia? Sierra Leone? The whole continent basically is a slaughterhouse of administrational incompetence and tyrannical egotism.
If you have valid ideas on fixing this, please contact the UN at 555-1234.