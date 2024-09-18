It looks like Netflix could be adding an animated "Diablo" series to its original programming lineup.

Boom! Studios founder Andrew "Andy" Cosby tweeted on Wednesday that he's in "final talks" to write and show-run the upcoming series from Activision and Netflix. "It's very exciting and I hope to the High Heavens it all works out," he said.

[...] There's no information currently on what the "Diablo" series might entail, but Cosby will be bringing his pedigree as the writer behind the new "Hellboy" film reboot to the project, which should make for the kind of gory and violent expectations fans have for any series that could be based on the "Diablo" series.