Animated "Diablo" Series Reportedly Coming to Netflix

posted by chromas on Monday September 24, @06:55PM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

It looks like Netflix could be adding an animated "Diablo" series to its original programming lineup.

Boom! Studios founder Andrew "Andy" Cosby tweeted on Wednesday that he's in "final talks" to write and show-run the upcoming series from Activision and Netflix. "It's very exciting and I hope to the High Heavens it all works out," he said.

[...] There's no information currently on what the "Diablo" series might entail, but Cosby will be bringing his pedigree as the writer behind the new "Hellboy" film reboot to the project, which should make for the kind of gory and violent expectations fans have for any series that could be based on the "Diablo" series.

My inner geek and child both say "yay!" but my inner cynic says "oh no...".

Source: https://variety.com/2018/gaming/news/animated-diablo-series-netflix-1202952386/

Original Submission


