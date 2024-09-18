from the click-click-click-click…click-click…click-click-click-click-click-click…click…click…click…clickclick dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
It looks like Netflix could be adding an animated "Diablo" series to its original programming lineup.
Boom! Studios founder Andrew "Andy" Cosby tweeted on Wednesday that he's in "final talks" to write and show-run the upcoming series from Activision and Netflix. "It's very exciting and I hope to the High Heavens it all works out," he said.
[...] There's no information currently on what the "Diablo" series might entail, but Cosby will be bringing his pedigree as the writer behind the new "Hellboy" film reboot to the project, which should make for the kind of gory and violent expectations fans have for any series that could be based on the "Diablo" series.
My inner geek and child both say "yay!" but my inner cynic says "oh no...".
Source: https://variety.com/2018/gaming/news/animated-diablo-series-netflix-1202952386/
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday September 24, @07:51PM
You know that thing you liked at some point in the past? Now it's on netflix with a predefined transformation
*if it was animated, now it's live action
*if it was live action, it's anime
*If it was actually pretty well done, now it's fucking garbage
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 24, @07:54PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qt0jCgxIhrI [youtube.com]
D2's cutscenes hold up pretty well, but I don't think anyone here will be optimistic about this Netflix series. Until we see a trailer at least.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]