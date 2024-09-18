from the Homer-Pyle-approves! dept.
Apple closes its $400M Shazam acquisition and says the music recognition app will soon become ad free
Last year, [TechCrunch] broke the news that Apple was buying the music recognition startup and app Shazam for about $400 million, and nearly one year later, the deal has finally closed. Today, Apple announced that it has completed the acquisition, and that it would soon be making the service ad free to use for everyone, removing the app's ad-supported free tier.
[...] It's not clear how Apple longer term will integrate Shazam's core product into its service — a pretty clever piece of technology that can identify a song by hearing a fragment of it. The two main directions appear to be to let it continue to remain a standalone app longer term, or to subsume part or all of it into a bigger Apple Music offering. (The two are not mutually exclusive.)
At $400 million — a figure confirmed to us by several sources when we were first reporting on the deal — Shazam is one of Apple's biggest acquisitions both in music and overall, and it underscores the amount of investment that the iPhone maker is willing to put into expanding its role as a force not just in hardware, but in the services that run on that hardware.
Also at The Verge.
Previously: Apple Buys Music Recognition Service Shazam for $400 Million
Apple is buying music recognition service Shazam. The Shazam app basically uses your microphone to listen to a snippet of whatever music is being played in your vicinity, identify the song, and store it along with a timestamp. But the company was also working on visual recognition technology similar to Google Lens:
Apple is finalizing a deal to acquire Shazam, the app that lets you identify songs, movies, and TV shows from an audio clip, according to TechCrunch. The deal is reportedly for $400 million, according to Recode, which also confirmed the news.
For Apple, the obvious benefit of acquiring Shazam is the company's music and sound recognition technologies. It will also save some money on the commissions Apple pays Shazam for sending users to its iTunes Store to buy content, which made up the majority of Shazam's revenue in 2016, and drove 10 percent of all digital download sales, according to The Wall Street Journal.
A side benefit is if Apple decides to shut down the app, it will hurt competing streaming services like Spotify and Google Play Music, where Shazam sends over 1 million clicks a day, the WSJ reported. Shazam also has a deal with Snapchat. It's unclear how the acquisition will affect any of these agreements.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by richtopia on Monday September 24, @09:03PM
If you are wondering how Apple will make money with no ads, data mining the songs requested is the big money maker here. Apple does not need to change anything about Shazam and they probably will still turn a timely profit.
Good read on the Shazam Effect:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2014/12/the-shazam-effect/382237/ [theatlantic.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 24, @09:06PM
So Soundhound will now be banned from the app store?