Who are the Largest Employers in the WORLD?

posted by martyb on Monday September 24, @10:22PM
Business

Runaway1956 writes:

Given the size of their populations, many people generally assume that the world's largest employers are Chinese or Indian. However, according to research published by the World Economic Forum, the US Department of Defense boasts a workforce of 3.2 million people, making it the largest global employer. The Chinese military, the People's Liberation Army, is in second position with a force of 2.3 million.

Walmart and McDonald's come third and fourth with 2.1 and 1.9 million employees respectively (the number for McDonald's includes franchises). England's National Health Service (NHS) makes a surprising appearance in fifth place with a 1.7 million strong workforce - more than Indian Railways or the Indian armed forces.

The claim seems to be verified by wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_employers Their page also lists the top 11 non-governmental employers

Private and semipublic companies with the most employees in the world
RankEmployerCountryEmployees
1WalmartUnited States2,300,000
2China National PetroleumChina1,512,048
3ChinaPost Group China941,211
4State GridChina926,067
5Hon Hai Precision IndustryTaiwan726,772
6Sinopec GroupChina713,288
7Tata GroupIndia695,000
8VolkswagenGermany626,715
9United States Postal ServiceUnited States574,349
10Compass GroupGBR527,180
11Agricultural Bank of ChinaChina501,368

No story seems to be complete without the BBC's angle on things https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-17429786

The National Health Service (NHS) in England is at the centre of a big political row about its reform. It's often said to be the third biggest employer in the world, after the Chinese army and Indian Railways. But is that really true?

It's an incredible claim, given how much smaller the UK is than China or India.

And indeed, it is not true.

Sizing up the world's biggest employers and compiling a list of the top 10, the NHS is revealed to be the fifth largest, with 1.7 million workers across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday September 24, @10:26PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Monday September 24, @10:26PM (#739436) Homepage Journal

    Listing most but not yet all its locations suggest to me that it's Oracle. They have shops in many of the world's national capitals.

    Labor-intensive industries - for some values of "industries" - have companies - or armies - with more people.

    Apple is quite large but Apple itself mostly does product engineering, supply chain management, QA, sales and marketing.

    For Oracle to make one more dollar than they presently do they have to bill a client one more dollar than they already have. That generally requires an additional fraction of a consultant.

  • (Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday September 24, @10:56PM (1 child)

    by wonkey_monkey (279) on Monday September 24, @10:56PM (#739444) Homepage

    Who are the Largest Employers in the WORLD?

    That goodness you capitalised "WORLD" because otherwise I would have had no idea what you meant.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 24, @11:09PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 24, @11:09PM (#739447)

      All caps has a specific legal meaning. "The WORLD" is quite different from "the world":

      The name in the ALL CAPITAL LETTERS means that person is either DEAD or a CORPORATION.

      Where the name appears in all caps, as on the Birth Certificate or driver’s licence, it can be considered an artificial person and public like WAL-MART:

      Look at it like a DBA business name. First-Middle:Last (the real you) Doing Business as FIRST MIDDLE LAST the corporation. The first a fact, a real living, breathing, thinking human and the latter a fictional corporation franchisee of the UNITED STATES corporation or a privately owned business shield.

      http://sovereign-citizenship.net/-l9NKr3b4cT*gtLbVRPK8av-/07_name.html [sovereign-citizenship.net]

  • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday September 24, @11:02PM

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Monday September 24, @11:02PM (#739445)

    I wouldn't have picked the US DoD, but in hindsight it actually makes a lot of sense.

    The US military budget is a huge pile of money [cnbc.com]which grows every year. One of the things politicians like to point at is jobs, so using all that money to provide jobs makes sense.

    After the various "supporters" have had their bit off the top of course.

