from the Get-to-work dept.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/niallmccarthy/2015/06/23/the-worlds-biggest-employers-infographic/
Given the size of their populations, many people generally assume that the world's largest employers are Chinese or Indian. However, according to research published by the World Economic Forum, the US Department of Defense boasts a workforce of 3.2 million people, making it the largest global employer. The Chinese military, the People's Liberation Army, is in second position with a force of 2.3 million.
Walmart and McDonald's come third and fourth with 2.1 and 1.9 million employees respectively (the number for McDonald's includes franchises). England's National Health Service (NHS) makes a surprising appearance in fifth place with a 1.7 million strong workforce - more than Indian Railways or the Indian armed forces.
The claim seems to be verified by wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_employers Their page also lists the top 11 non-governmental employers
Employees Employer 2015 2010 Headquarters United States Department of Defense 3.2 million United States People's Liberation Army 2.3 million China Walmart 2.1 million United States McDonald's 1.9 million 1.7 million United States National Health Service 1.7 million 1.4 million United Kingdom China National Petroleum Corporation 1.5 million 1.7 million China State Grid Corporation of China 1.5 million 1.6 million China Indian Railways 1.4 million 1.3 million India Indian Armed Forces 1.3 million India Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) 1.2 million 0.8 million Taiwan
Private and semipublic companies with the most employees in the world Rank Employer Country Employees 1 Walmart United States 2,300,000 2 China National Petroleum China 1,512,048 3 China Post Group China 941,211 4 State Grid China 926,067 5 Hon Hai Precision Industry Taiwan 726,772 6 Sinopec Group China 713,288 7 Tata Group India 695,000 8 Volkswagen Germany 626,715 9 United States Postal Service United States 574,349 10 Compass Group GBR 527,180 11 Agricultural Bank of China China 501,368
No story seems to be complete without the BBC's angle on things https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-17429786
The National Health Service (NHS) in England is at the centre of a big political row about its reform. It's often said to be the third biggest employer in the world, after the Chinese army and Indian Railways. But is that really true?
It's an incredible claim, given how much smaller the UK is than China or India.
And indeed, it is not true.
Sizing up the world's biggest employers and compiling a list of the top 10, the NHS is revealed to be the fifth largest, with 1.7 million workers across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday September 24, @10:26PM
Listing most but not yet all its locations suggest to me that it's Oracle. They have shops in many of the world's national capitals.
Labor-intensive industries - for some values of "industries" - have companies - or armies - with more people.
Apple is quite large but Apple itself mostly does product engineering, supply chain management, QA, sales and marketing.
For Oracle to make one more dollar than they presently do they have to bill a client one more dollar than they already have. That generally requires an additional fraction of a consultant.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday September 24, @10:56PM (1 child)
That goodness you capitalised "WORLD" because otherwise I would have had no idea what you meant.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 24, @11:09PM
All caps has a specific legal meaning. "The WORLD" is quite different from "the world":
http://sovereign-citizenship.net/-l9NKr3b4cT*gtLbVRPK8av-/07_name.html [sovereign-citizenship.net]
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday September 24, @11:02PM
I wouldn't have picked the US DoD, but in hindsight it actually makes a lot of sense.
The US military budget is a huge pile of money [cnbc.com]which grows every year. One of the things politicians like to point at is jobs, so using all that money to provide jobs makes sense.
After the various "supporters" have had their bit off the top of course.