Microsoft plans to release a 50-inch version of Surface Hub in 2019 that can be upgraded the following year by using a removable "processor cartridge":
Microsoft is unveiling hardware changes to its Surface Hub 2 today. The software giant first unveiled its 50-inch display earlier this year, with a promise of a 2019 release. While the hardware will now be released in Q2 of 2019, many of the cool new software features will require a hardware and software update set to launch in 2020.
Microsoft is planning to use removable processor cartridges in its Surface Hub 2S product that launches next year, and users will be able to purchase an upgrade cartridge to the Surface Hub 2X in 2020. The cartridges slot into the back of the Surface Hub 2 hardware and can be upgraded or serviced. Microsoft's hardware upgrades sound similar to Samsung's previous efforts with smart TVs that you could upgrade each year with an "evolution kit" that updated the processor.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday September 25, @02:22AM
I have been involved in the purchase of many of these "collaboration" type meeting aid devices, and they look fantastic at first glance but hardly ever get any use.
Only a couple of months ago I threw away a "Smartboard" that cost ~$14,000 10 years or so ago, and has been used exactly zero times in the five years I have been here.
Also, removable processor cartridges won't be like adding RAM or a new SSD to your laptop. They will be expensive as hell, and won't be available at all just when you really need one. The link to the Samsung "evolution kit" proves me right.