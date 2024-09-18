from the join-us dept.
Toyota reportedly ready to put Android Auto in its cars
Toyota may finally relent and allow Android Auto to work in its cars, according to Bloomberg. An official announcement reportedly could come as soon as next month.
The giant Japanese carmaker was one of the last major automakers to announce CarPlay compatibility. After holding out for years, Toyota announced this past January that Apple's own in-car infotainment service would show up in its cars starting with the 2019 Avalon. However, the company has continued to eschew Android Auto, with security concerns being cited as one of the reasons for the delayed adoption. In the meantime, Toyota has spent the last few years building its in-car infotainment experience around the Ford-born SmartDeviceLink platform, which allows some iOS and Android apps to be mirrored on a vehicle's screen.
[...] Android Auto is compatible with nearly 50 different car brands around the globe, which is slightly behind the 60 or so that Apple has made deals with. Google has been working hard to push automakers in a different direction, though — it will soon provide Volvo with an entire Android-powered infotainment operating system, and recently announced plans to do the same for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.
Also at Bloomberg and Engadget.
Related: Will Linux Make the New Toyota Camry a Better Car?
Related Stories
When the 2018 Toyota Camry comes out later this year, it will come with a new generation infotainment system in the dashboard that Toyota calls Entune 3.0. Behind the scenes, this new system relies on Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), an open-source operating system hosted by The Linux Foundation.
The Camry marks the first production win for AGL, and the Linux proponents behind it couldn't have asked for a more popular car to host its debut. Toyota sold an average of 396,000 Camrys in the US every year over the past decade.
Automotive infotainment systems, which usually combine navigation, digital audio, hands-free phone calling and third-party apps, have been developed by automakers and equipment suppliers alike, leading to fragmentation and disparate interfaces unique to each brand of vehicle. AGL attempts to make a unified dashboard operating system, freeing automotive software engineers from individual platform development.
The current-generation Entune system in Toyota vehicles works reasonably well, providing in-dash navigation, the ability to play music from connected smartphones and Toyota's own app integration system, which lets drivers search Yelp or perform more general online searches to find destinations. The adoption of AGL could give Toyota a more future-proof system, with software that can be updated as cars age.
Toyota, which had been a member of the AGL group, chose to use it as the basis for Entune 3.0, its newest in-dash infotainment system. The new Entune will use what Toyota calls App Suite Connect for app integration, although there is no word yet as to which apps it will support. Lower-trim Camrys will integrate the Scout app for navigation, using the driver's smartphone. Higher-trim cars will come with a new onboard navigation system with over-the-air map updates. Toyota also notes the Camry includes a Wi-Fi hotspot supported by a 4G/LTE data connection.
It comes with a steering wheel, but everything can also be controlled from the command prompt..."user@camry:~$ sudo service car start"
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 25, @03:50AM
What can go wrong?
I mean... look... surely every hands-on driver need some entertainment and info-graphics while driving, right? Otherwise, s/he may get bored and tired.
Even more, we can't track them while fatally crashing and that limits the usefulness of our collected data to insurance companies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @03:56AM
Toyota is only one of the very largest car companies in the world.
Steve Jobs would have gotten Toyota on board.
Pipeline Timmy, on the other hand, is too busy lobbying for fudgepacker rights.