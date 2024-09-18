from the http://i.imgur.com/z4z67Ur.gif dept.
Opinion | Let Teenagers Sleep In
Three out of every four students in grades 9 to 12 fail to sleep the minimum of eight hours that the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends for their age group. And sleep deprivation is unremittingly bad news. Anyone who talks about sleep as if it's some kind of inconvenience and getting less of it is a virtue should be challenged. These people are dangerous.
At its most basic, insufficient sleep results in reduced attention and impaired memory, hindering student progress and lowering grades. More alarmingly, sleep deprivation is likely to lead to mood and emotional problems, increasing the risk of mental illness. Chronic sleep deprivation is also a major risk factor for obesity, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cancer. As if this weren't enough, it also makes falling asleep at the wheel much more likely.
In 2014, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that middle and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m., a policy now backed by the American Medical Association, the C.D.C. and many other health organizations.
[...] Whenever schools have managed the transition to a later start time, students get more sleep, attendance goes up, grades improve and there is a significant reduction in car accidents. The RAND Corporation estimated that opening school doors after 8:30 a.m. would contribute at least $83 billion to the national economy within a decade through improved educational outcomes and reduced car crash rates. The Brookings Institution calculates that later school start times would lead to an average increase in lifetime earnings of $17,500.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @05:18AM
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday September 25, @05:26AM
You joke but the whole "age of consent" thing needs some serious reworking. Any laws that say someone whose mind is going to be on sex half the day isn't allowed to have any are pretty much the stupidest laws ever written.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @05:18AM
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday September 25, @05:33AM (1 child)
The onset of my mental illness occurred during the second quarter of my sophomore year at Caltech.
It's not just that we pulled all nighters on Math Night and on Physics Night, but quite commonly we pulled all nighters for no particular reason at all other than to hang out talking and listening to music.
A couple years after my diagnosis I started seeing a therapist that I stayed with for thirteen years. She suggested that sleep deprivation contributed to my Madness in a significant way. I've always been convinced she was right.
Give this a try just for shits and giggles: stay awake round the clock for in my case, four days. For me to be awake four days is when visual hallucinations set in, subtle at first but by day five I hallucinate so hard I can't see where I'm going when I try to walk.
Those particular hallucinations aren't caused by mental illness but would happen to anybody who went so long without sleeping.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday September 25, @05:38AM
