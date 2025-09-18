Stories
Dust Storms Spotted on Titan

posted by mrpg on Tuesday September 25, @08:17AM
takyon writes:

Dust Storms on Titan Spotted for the First Time

Data from NASA's Cassini spacecraft has revealed what appear to be giant dust storms in equatorial regions of Saturn's moon Titan. The discovery, described in a paper published on Sept. 24 in Nature Geoscience, makes Titan the third Solar System body, in addition to Earth and Mars, where dust storms have been observed.

Also at ESA.

See also: Cassini's Final View of Titan's Northern Lakes and Seas

Observational evidence for active dust storms on Titan at equinox (DOI: 10.1038/s41561-018-0233-2) (DX)

