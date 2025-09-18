18/09/25/022202 story
posted by mrpg on Tuesday September 25, @09:54AM
from the do-evil dept.
Privacy concerns flare over latest Chrome browser's 'forced login'
When Google LLC launched its updated version of Chrome browser, Chrome 69, earlier this month, users were told a lot of small changes would happen all aimed at boosting productivity.
But some users now are not happy about something Google wasn't exactly selling prior to the release of the browser. That is, if you’re logged into a Google website, you will automatically be signed into the browser.
What that means is that if you're using Gmail or YouTube, for instance, because it's a Google site you will be signed into Chrome 69. Users have the option to keep signed-in of course, but they also have the option to use Chrome in Basic Mode.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @10:23AM
If you're using chrome, you're their bitch, login or no login.