White House considering launching an antitrust probe on Google and Facebook:
The growing tension between U.S. President Donald Trump and large internet companies is not likely to peter out anytime soon. A draft executive order that could potentially target Google, Facebook, and other social media companies with an antitrust case is said to be in the early stages of work.
The draft order, obtained by Bloomberg, is meant to authorize federal regulators and law enforcers to investigate the business practices of the internet giants for potential antitrust violations. It is worth pointing out, however, that the draft is not official yet and has not been formed as part of the White House's policy-making process, according to Lindsey Walters, deputy White House press secretary.
Additionally, it has not been reviewed yet by any government agency. But once the draft is signed, specific government agencies are mandated within a month to provide recommendations for actions intended to uphold "competition among online platforms and address online platform bias." It doesn't specify the names of the companies, however.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Tuesday September 25, @11:36AM (2 children)
Considering these companies, and others are engines of censorship on an extremely wide scale it wouldn't be the most terrible idea ever.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @11:50AM (1 child)
Are you sure you meant "censorship"? In the traditional definition, censoring is done by government (or the church, if/when church and state are/were fist-in-glove).
Of course many companies with a web presence choose what to present to their users and attempt to bar/ban certain types of content (often in reaction to a vocal minority of users). However, the material is still out there for anyone that wants to look a little harder. This is something different than traditional censorship that is backed by governmental power.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday September 25, @12:00PM
Modern leftism is fundamentally a self destructive religious death cult. No rationality, no scientific method, just blind support of whatever doesn't work long term for the survival of a civilization.
Can you tell the difference between the DNC and the leadership of the legacy media or academia? No, there is no separation. Its a federal election committee regulation problem rather than a simplistic censorship issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @11:40AM
the internet should be renamed a "content delivery network" (CDN).
OH wait ...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 25, @11:54AM (1 child)
Really now, how does this help MAGA? Or MAGA is a moot point at this stage!? Like "cleaning the swamp"? Or the big beautiful wall?
Loosing steam and focus, hypnotized to blindness by a red cloth waving in front of him?
C'mon, it's not nice to let Bannon without anything to bu... err... praise [cnbc.com] just before mid-term elections.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @12:04PM
> MAGA ... Like "cleaning the swamp"? Or the big beautiful wall?
All of these are smoke screens to distract you from Trumps actual goal of making as much money for himself as he possibly can. I hope your post was sarcastic?