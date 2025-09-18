Stories
Quitting Junk Food Produces Similar Withdrawal-Type Symptoms as Drug Addiction

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 25, @01:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the it's-the-sauce dept.
Science

chromas (from IRC) writes:

Quitting junk food produces similar withdrawal-type symptoms as drug addiction:

If you plan to try and quit junk food, expect to suffer similar withdrawal-type symptoms—at least during the initial week—like addicts experience when they attempt to quit using drugs.

A new study by University of Michigan is believed to be the first of its kind to evaluate withdrawal symptoms people incur when they stop devouring highly processed foods, such as pastries, French fries and pizza.

Previous studies have focused on sugar withdrawal among animals and the literature regarding humans offered only anecdotal evidence, said Erica Schulte, the study's lead author and U-M psychology doctoral candidate.

What all researchers can agree upon is that the addictive qualities of tobacco, drugs or alcohol affect the brain similarly and cutting back can lead to negative side effects that can make it difficult to reduce intake. Anxiety, headaches, irritability and depression are some of those outcomes.

Understanding whether withdrawal may also occur with highly processed foods was an essential next step in evaluating whether these foods might be capable of triggering similar addictive processes.

Abstract: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0195666318306196 (DOI: 10.1016/j.appet.2018.09.013

Pizza is not junk food! It's also not a pie.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday September 25, @01:10PM (1 child)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Tuesday September 25, @01:10PM (#739653) Homepage Journal

    Duh and also no. I've experienced both. Drastic diet changes of any kind aren't pleasant while your body adjusts but even quitting refined sugar isn't in the same ballpark as nicotine, much less caffeine.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 25, @01:15PM

      by c0lo (156) on Tuesday September 25, @01:15PM (#739658)

      Nevertheless, I can't wait for the ban on Maccas in public places the way they treat smokers.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by SomeGuy on Tuesday September 25, @01:22PM (2 children)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Tuesday September 25, @01:22PM (#739661)

    You are not supposed to understand this.

    You are also not supposed to understand how smart phones, hypnotic scrolling or animations, posting on Tweeter or Facefook are addictive.

    Now be a good little consumer and eat your overpriced Twinkies and post about how much you love your Twinkies on Twatter.

    (Since soylentnews doesn't do this: imagine that the page automatically and hypnotically scrolls up/down to expand as this new post is added, and this new content fades in. Then, as it detects it has your attention, it is followed by a popover advertisement for Twinkies)

