A former Facebook Inc contract employee filed a lawsuit in California, alleging that content moderators who face mental trauma after reviewing distressing images on the platform are not being properly protected by the social networking company.
Facebook moderators under contract are "bombarded" with "thousands of videos, images and livestreamed broadcasts of child sexual abuse, rape, torture, bestiality, beheadings, suicide and murder," the lawsuit said.
"Facebook is ignoring its duty to provide a safe workplace and instead creating a revolving door of contractors who are irreparably traumatized by what they witnessed on the job," Korey Nelson, a lawyer for former Facebook contract employee Selena Scola, said in a statement on Monday.
Facebook in the past has said all of its content reviewers have access to mental health resources, including trained professionals onsite for both individual and group counseling, and they receive full health care benefits.
"We take the support of our content moderators incredibly seriously, ... ensuring that every person reviewing Facebook content is offered psychological support and wellness resources," said Bertie Thomson, director of corporate communications.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday September 25, @03:12PM (2 children)
Too bad it requires a FB account, having one would cause me a great deal of mental trauma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @03:23PM (1 child)
Well now that all depends. Do you read every word of every spam post by our resident rapist and child murdering troll? That's some mighty fine writing, I tell you what.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 25, @03:32PM
He should write for Facebook.
Or maybe he posts here because he's banned in other forums.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @03:13PM (1 child)
Look. I know surgeons; they take pictures and videos of their work, legally, for conferences. You should see the horrors that these people are steeped in.
So, no. If you can't take it, then don't apply for the job, I guess.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @03:21PM
But but but everybody wants to work for The Facebook! Delusional people think they'll somehow become as rich as Zuck if they work for The Facebook!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @03:24PM
They'll get the job done right, no questions asked and no pathetic lawsuits.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 25, @03:31PM (1 child)
(Other than the fact that it uses PHP . . .) What is Facebook's problem?
First, I'm going to assume that the moderators are not special snowflakes who cannot handle contrary points of view. But from TFA I got the impression we're talking about things that ordinary people might find mentally traumatizing. I avoid those myself. Years ago you might remember some videos that were widely discussed like 2 girls 1 cup, or some other video of a guy apparently castrating himself or something similar. I deliberately avoided those on the thinking that there are some things that you just cannot "un-see". Increasingly I find this true of some modern movies (not joking).
It seems like Facebook could make this problem gradually disappear. Doesn't Facebook have a TOS? Can't accounts be banned (after reasonable warning) for posting things that violate TOS?
When banning an account, Facebook should be like Google in that they take extraordinary steps to ensure that the individual behind it never again creates another Facebook account. Ever.
Wouldn't you then reach a point where the individuals who would post such horrible things are no longer part of the Facebook user base?
It's easy for me to be armchair quarterback since I intend never to create my first Facebook account.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @03:38PM
The original sub was from the "Two Mods, One Goatse Dept". Perhaps Fnord couldn't see the reference or perhaps Fnord is one who can see and has seen and has changed the Fnord Dept to something more Fnord widely applicable?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 25, @03:35PM
Now they have contractors, see? And it would be the responsibility of the contracted company or individuals to provide its own trauma support, see? Facebook doesn't need to supply those resources because they contracted the job out, see?
It's all so clear now.