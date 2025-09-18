In addition to the standard features of a security token (GPG key storage and multi-factor authentication) that the Librem Key can perform on any computer, here are some of the interesting integration options with our Librem laptops we are already looking into with the Librem Key that will make security much more convenient for users who are facing average threats:

Insert the Librem Key at boot and automatically decrypt your hard drive

Automatically lock your laptop whenever you remove the Librem Key

Use your Librem Key to log in