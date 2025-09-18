User report:[1]

https://blog.torproject.org/comment/277375#comment-277375

Sanitize the add-on blocklist update URL

https://trac.torproject.org/projects/tor/ticket/16931

related, old, closed ticket (unresolved):

TBB-Firefox sends OS+kernel in update queries to Mozilla

https://trac.torproject.org/projects/tor/ticket/6734

[1]: "TBB-Firefox sends Linux kernel version in extensions blocklist update queries to Mozilla. 6 years old ticket closed https://trac.torproject.org/projects/tor/ticket/6734 without fix this privacy issue.

From Ubuntu 18.04.1 LiveCD

/v1/blocklist/3/%7Bec8030f7-c20a-464f-9b0e-13a3a9e97384%7D/60.2.0/Firefox/20180204030101/Linux_x86_64-gcc3/en-US/release/Linux 4.15.0-29-generic (GTK 3.22.30 libpulse 11.1.0)/default/default/1/1/new/"

"about:config

extensions.blocklist.url"

"Also it send TOTAL_PING_COUNT to tell mozilla how many days you use TBB."