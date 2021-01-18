from the It's-a-bird,-it's-a-plane,-it's-an...art-object? dept.
Less than a year after "Humanity's Star" was launched by Rocket Lab and destroyed in Earth's atmosphere, another art project aims to place a highly reflective object in the night sky:
Now, nearly 50 years [after the Apollo 12 mission], artist Trevor Paglen hopes to draw the public's eye back to the sky with "Orbital Reflector," a sculpture made of shiny material much like Mylar that will reflect the Sun's light while orbiting the Earth. The sculpture, contained in a small structure called a CubeSat, is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, in mid-November. When it enters orbit about 350 miles away from Earth, the sculpture will detach and inflate to its full shape, a diamond that may shine as bright as a star in the Big Dipper. After about two months, it will re-enter Earth's atmosphere and disintegrate.
By sending an object with no military value into space, Paglen said he hopes to raise a conversation about who is allowed to operate past Earth's atmosphere. As artists and historians praise his effort as boundary-breaking, some people within scientific communities are saying it lacks a practical purpose.
Paglen, a 2017 MacArthur fellow, has long been preoccupied with the less-visible, or deliberately hidden, infrastructures that make up the world. For years, he tracked the movements of more than 180 classified U.S. military spy satellites, measuring and photographing their locations for his project "The Other Night Sky."
[...] The project has drawn some criticism and confusion from scientists who question the value of adding what they see as impractical items to Earth's orbit. "It's the space equivalent of someone putting a neon advertising billboard right outside your bedroom window," Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told Gizmodo. [...] Paglen responded to criticisms in August in a Medium post titled "Let's Get Pissed Off About Orbital Reflector...," saying he hoped to provoke productive conversations.
Rocket Lab has put a highly reflective object into orbit around Earth:
US spaceflight startup Rocket Lab put three commercial satellites into orbit during its rocket launch this past weekend — but it turns out there was another satellite that hitched a ride on the vehicle too. The company's Electron rocket also put into orbit a previously undisclosed satellite made by Rocket Lab's CEO Peter Beck, called the Humanity Star. And the probe will supposedly become the "brightest thing in the night sky," the company announced today.
Shaped a bit like a disco ball, the Humanity Star is a 3-foot-wide carbon fiber sphere, made up of 65 panels that reflect the Sun's light. The satellite is supposed to spin in space, too, so it's constantly bouncing sunlight. In fact, the probe is so bright that people can see it with the naked eye. The Humanity Star's orbit also takes it all over Earth, so the satellite will be visible from every location on the planet at different times. Rocket Lab has set up a website that gives real-time updates about the Humanity Star's location. People can find out when the satellite will be closest to them, and then go outside to look for it.
The goal of the project is to create "a shared experience for all of humanity," according to Rocket Lab. "No matter where you are in the world, or what is happening in your life, everyone will be able to see the Humanity Star in the night sky," Beck said in a statement. "Our hope is that everyone looking at the Humanity Star will look past it to the vast expanse of the Universe and think a little differently about their lives, actions, and what is important for humanity." That includes coming together to solve major problems like climate change and resource shortages, Beck says.
Some astronomers are not happy about the geodesic sphere:
The only good thing about the "Humanity Star" (aka the NZ pollutes the night sky project) is that it burns up in 9 months. 9 months is way too far away IMHO.
Humanity Star to reach fiery doom earlier than expected
Rocket Lab's Humanity Star is expected to reach a fiery doom much earlier than expected.
The 8kg carbon fibre geodesic sphere with 65 reflective panels, which resembled a disco ball, was shot into orbit from the Mahia Peninsula on January 21 on board Rocket Lab's Electron rocket.
The launch also carried small satellites into the Earth's orbit for US companies Planet Labs and Spire Global.
It was expected the Humanity Star would be one of the brightest objects in the night sky for nine months, but satellite-tracking website Satview reported on Wednesday that it will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and disintegrate at 3am on Friday.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by krishnoid on Wednesday September 26, @04:04AM (2 children)
If only there were scientists who could educate this first group that the value of things isn't just in the observations, numbers, and evidence -- it's in the non-measurable, external, and emotional responses to putting shiny crap in space, conspiracy theories, anthropogenic contributions to climate change, curvature of the earth, heliocentric theory, witches, et al. It would probably help everyone all around if they could learn a little about theoretical/applied 'convincing' along with the raw facts.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday September 26, @04:17AM
You may have a point if not only the scientists emotions would have been considered, but also their budget.
Imagine yourself waiting for 2 years to get your 2 days access slot for some observation and charged for it [google.com], only to discover that half of your slot time you are blinded by that reflector.
Honestly, would you be so considerate to the esthetic emotions of others?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 26, @04:17AM
Yes, because everyone becoming a Brand Ambassador is what has left IT (previously an engineering discipline) so productive, mature and yielding such consistently high quality results, industry-wide.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Wednesday September 26, @04:35AM
Ok, so I'll buy the premise that we should consider that perhaps space is different from out planet and that there won't be a power struggle to control every square inch that could be. No religious wars, no technical wars... Man, space is just free!!!!!!! Like, peace man, it's just art!
Sure. Ain't nobody going to cede control to anybody and the folks with the most money, and likely military, will win. That's just the way it's going to be. Wake me from my cryogenic chamber and prove me wrong, :)
Note: no artists were killed in the making of this post and frankly I hate the world today that has made me such a cynic. Please prove me wrong.