from the quite-a-bit-of-an-improvement dept.
Technology and science fiction author Michael W. Lucas reports the adoption of Classless Interdomain Routing (CIDR) networking as a technology milestone in 1993. Back on 24 September 1993, the IETF published RFC 1519 thus designating Classless Interdomain Routing (CIDR) and variable length subnet masks as the standard which were further described in a series of RFCs. So Monday was the 25th anniversary of the occasion.
CIDR entry on Wikipedia notes:
Before the implementation of CIDR, IPv4 networks were represented by the starting address and the subnet mask, both written in dot-decimal notation. Thus, 192.168.100.0/24 was often written as 192.168.100.0/255.255.255.0.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday September 26, @04:56PM
You, current reader, don't care.
If you're the kind of nerd who obsesses over internet protocols, you just want the world to be ipv6 compliant.
If you like ease-of-life standards to make programming easier, there's been 6 billion of them since that are even better.
If you're even remotely normal(you're not, but let's pretend), how IP addresses are expressed is probably one of the most uninteresting things in the world.