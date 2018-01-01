Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Sporulation Initiation Pathway in Bacilli and Clostridia Bacteria Originated 2.7 Billion Years Ago

posted by chromas on Wednesday September 26, @02:50PM   Printer-friendly
from the if-it-ain't-broke dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Bacteria's Password for Sporulation Hasn't Changed in 2.7 Billion Years

A Carnegie Mellon University research team has found that despite 2.7 billion years of evolution, bacteria are still using the same "password" to initiate the process for making spores. Their findings were published in the September issue of PLOS Genetics [open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pgen.1007470] [DX].

The Carnegie Mellon researchers, led by the Department of Biological Sciences' Dannie Durand, used computational and experimental techniques to study how the signaling network that causes Bacilli and Clostridia to form spores has evolved since the two bacteria diverged from a common ancestor 2.7 billion years ago.

Bacteria make spores when times are tough. A protective shell forms around dormant cells to let them withstand harsh conditions like heat, acidity and radiation. Understanding sporulation has implications for many fields, including health care. For example, the spores of C. difficile can survive hand sanitizer, making that bacterium the leading cause of hospital-acquired infections.

Original Submission


«  Eric S. Raymond Speaks in Regards to the Linux Code of Conduct
Sporulation Initiation Pathway in Bacilli and Clostridia Bacteria Originated 2.7 Billion Years Ago | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 26, @03:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 26, @03:06PM (#740228)

    I'm initiating my sporulation!

(1)