Data breaches have sadly become a common occurrence on the internet, as websites and cyber-criminals engage in a cat-and-mouse game. It can be tough to figure out if you're affected by these hacks though, but Mozilla’s Firefox Monitor website (h/t: XDA-Developers) seems like a handy starting point.

Enter your email address on this website and it’ll let you know if any accounts tied to that address have been affected. Whether it's LinkedIn, MySpace or some obscure forum, Firefox Monitor should alert you to compromised accounts.

If it all sounds familiar, then it's because Mozilla has teamed up with the popular Have I Been Pwned website. This website has been offering breach alerts to users for years now, so it makes sense for Mozilla to partner with them instead of building everything from scratch.

Much like Have I Been Pwned, Firefox Monitor also lets you sign up for alerts that get sent directly to your inbox. This way, you don't necessarily have to visit the website to get prompt security alerts.